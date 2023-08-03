There are 23 away day visits ahead for Portsmouth fans and this is how every stadium in League One ranks.

The League One season gets underway at 3 pm on Saturday and marks the start of Portsmouth's 46-match slog to finish the season with a shot at promotion to the Championship.

The Pompey faithful will already be planning their away trips to follow the team across the country. After Bristol Rovers' visit to Fratton Park this weekend, there are league visits to Leyton Orient and Stevenage before the end of August.

As the League One season begins, The News ranks every stadium in the division by fan experience.

By taking average reviews from Google, Tripadvisor and Yelp out of five stars, we've added those up to work out an average score out of 100 based on review percentages, which you can find in the gallery below.

1 . The Lamex Stadium, Stevenage - 63 Google - 3.9, Tripadvisor - 3.5, Yelp - 2 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sixfields Stadium, Northampton Town - 67 Google - 4.1, Tripadvisor - 3.5, Yelp - 3 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . New Meadow, Shrewsbury Town - 69 Google - 4.3, Tripadvisor - 4, Yelp - 2 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Weston Homes Stadium, Peterbrough United - 71 Google - 4.2, Tripadvisor - 3.5, Yelp - 3 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales