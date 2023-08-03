News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Where Portsmouth ranks in best League One stadiums vs Derby, Reading and rivals by fan reviews - gallery

There are 23 away day visits ahead for Portsmouth fans and this is how every stadium in League One ranks.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

The League One season gets underway at 3 pm on Saturday and marks the start of Portsmouth's 46-match slog to finish the season with a shot at promotion to the Championship.

The Pompey faithful will already be planning their away trips to follow the team across the country. After Bristol Rovers' visit to Fratton Park this weekend, there are league visits to Leyton Orient and Stevenage before the end of August.

As the League One season begins, The News ranks every stadium in the division by fan experience.

By taking average reviews from Google, Tripadvisor and Yelp out of five stars, we've added those up to work out an average score out of 100 based on review percentages, which you can find in the gallery below.

Google - 3.9, Tripadvisor - 3.5, Yelp - 2

1. The Lamex Stadium, Stevenage - 63

Google - 3.9, Tripadvisor - 3.5, Yelp - 2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Google - 4.1, Tripadvisor - 3.5, Yelp - 3

2. Sixfields Stadium, Northampton Town - 67

Google - 4.1, Tripadvisor - 3.5, Yelp - 3 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Google - 4.3, Tripadvisor - 4, Yelp - 2

3. New Meadow, Shrewsbury Town - 69

Google - 4.3, Tripadvisor - 4, Yelp - 2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Google - 4.2, Tripadvisor - 3.5, Yelp - 3

4. Weston Homes Stadium, Peterbrough United - 71

Google - 4.2, Tripadvisor - 3.5, Yelp - 3 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League OnePortsmouthPompeyBristol RoversFratton ParkLeyton Orient