Where Portsmouth Women are heading to host 'home' league meeting with Cardiff City Ladies this weekend

Jay Sadler's side will play the fixture at Fareham Town FC's Cams Alders ground with an tournament booked to take place at their usual Havant & Waterlooville FC Westleigh Park base this weekend.

After initially informing the Hawks they would not require use of the facility on Sunday with no home fixture scheduled, Pompey have since seen the Cardiff City Ladies clash rearranged for this weekend.

With Westleigh Park already pre-booked when Blues officials were made aware of the decision by the league, an alternative stadium was required to be found in order to host the fixture.

Far from an ideal situation for Pompey Women, but chairman Eric Coleborn believes branching out and playing at Fareham Town FC could be a benefit for the club and their supporters from across the Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

‘Havant & Waterlooville had asked if they could use this Sunday a few weeks ago because I think they had a tournament they wanted to play,’ explained Coleborn.

‘We had no game so it all looked fine and dandy so we said that was fine, we weren't meant to be playing, so that would be great. There seemed no reason why Havant couldn't put on what they wanted to put on.

‘We're very grateful to Fareham, we've got some great local clubs, we really have, there are some fantastic people at fantastic clubs.

‘We're quite pleased to be able to offer people in the Fareham, Gosport, Portchester, all those sort of areas, a chance to come along and watch the women's game. It's great to give as many kids and everybody the chance to go and see a game.’

Pompey Women have been training and playing out of Hawks' Westleigh Park ground since agreeing a groundshare deal with the National League South club before the start of last season. At Westleigh Park this term, the Blues have won 10 of their 16 matches in all competitions, losing four times.