Portsmouth kick off their League One campaign with the visit of Bristol Rovers this weekend and supporters will be hoping for the first three points in a season that culminates in promotion.

John Mousinho 's side came close last time out having made it to the play-offs and a summer of new arrivals has fans firmly set on a return to Championship come the end of the campaign.

Of course, it wasn't all too long ago that Pompey were up in the Premier League. The 2009/10 season was the last time the club played in the top flight and, although that year ended with just 19 points and relegation amid financial woes, those Premier League years will bring back many happy memories for fans.

Ahead of the start of the next season, The News looks at the first team that played for Portsmouth in the 09/10 Premier League season during a 1-0 loss to Fulham at Fratton Park.

Some are still in the game in managerial roles and others work as pundits while one tragically passed away in 2020.