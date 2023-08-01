Portsmouth are now just days away from kicking off their new League One campaign against Bristol Rovers.

Pompey narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season, and they will be looking to go one better this season, albeit under a John Mousinho regime that has now had its first full summer. An exciting season may await at Fratton Park, and fans will already be getting excited about this weekend’s big opener.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.

Mousinho’s excitement

Pompey boss Mousinho has already hinted at his expectations for his side this season, while also detailing the big role that awaits the club’s new signings.

“There’s a lot of excitement building around the club – I think there has been since the back-end of last season<” he recently said after Portsmouth’s narrow pre-season defeat to Bristol City. We’ve made quite a few signings and the Fratton faithful will be looking forward to seeing them in league action, when it really counts.”

Speaking about what his men need to improve, Mousinho added: “We’ve conceded from a corner and that’s something we’ll have a look at. We’ve got a lot of time to work on set-pieces going into the Bristol Rovers game.”

Burns deal

Stevenage look set to wrap up a deal to sign Manchester City talent Finley Burns on loan.

Burns played regularly for City’s youth setup last season, making 26 appearances, but he is yet to get a taste of regular senior football at the age of 20. According to Football Insider, Stevenage have beaten off interest from a ‘number of EFL rivals’ to agree a loan deal for the young talent.