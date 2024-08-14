Where the last Portsmouth team to face Luton Town are now ahead of Championship 2024/25 clash

Susanna Sealy
Published 14th Aug 2024, 18:30 BST

Pompey will soon be taking on Luton Town in their first home game of the 2024/25 Championship campaign

Pompey’s first home game of the 2024/25 Championship season is just around the corner. John Mousinho and his squad will be looking to build on the superb efforts that saw the Blues come desperately close to beating Leeds United last weekend at Elland Road.

While the win was not to be, an impressive point was still taken and the Blues head coach will hope such momentum can be taken into this weekend’s clash when the Pompey squad play in front of a sell-out home crowd.

It’s been over five years since Luton and Pompey last came face-to-face in a competitive match. Pompey have won 17 of their 53 previous meetings but it was the Hatters who got the advantage back in January 2019. Here are the Blues players that lined up against the Kenilworth side the last time the two squads played each other...

1. GK - Craig MacGillivray

31-year-old Scottish goalkeeper MacGillivray is currently on loan at Stevenage from MK Dons. He made 135 appearances for the Blues from 2018-2021, earning The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season in his final campaign. | National World

2. RB - Anton Walkes

Walkes first joined Pompey on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in 2018. He went on to sign permanently with the Blues later that year and remained until leaving for the MLS in 2020. Walkes heartbreakingly passed away in a boat crash in Miami at the age of 25. | National World

3. CB - Jack Whatmough

Whatmaugh currently plays for Preston North End having spent his youth career and nine years of his senior career at Pompey. He played 136 games, scoring three goals and established himself as an outstanding performer in the heart of defence. Photo: Joe Pepler

4. CB - Matt Clarke

Clarke first joined Pompey on loan from Ipswich in July 2015 and went on to be an impressively consistent player for the Blues. During his four years with the side, he earned The News/Sports Mail Player Of The Season trophy in successive seasons. Photo: Joe Pepler

