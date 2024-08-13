Portsmouth fans set to hand side invaluable advantage ahead of Luton Town clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fratton Park to welcome full house for first home game of the Championship campaign

Pompey’s first home game of the 2024/25 season is set to be a sell-out. Fratton Park will prepare to welcome nearly 21,000 supporters as the club take on Luton Town in their first home fixture since returning to the Championship ahead of the ongoing campaign.

Fratton Park currently boasts a capacity of 20,899 but once the redevelopment works have been completed, over 25,000 fans are set to be welcome through the stadium’s doors.

There is no doubt, however, that these extra seats will be easily filled by the enthused fans who are always ready to show their passion and commitment to Pompey.

Elias Sorenson scored Pompey’s opening goal to put the score level against Leeds | National World

Just three days ago a further 400 seats were put on sale for the home side to snap up after having previously been held back for broadcasting purposes. These seats have now already been sold out, guaranteeing a full house in PO4 as the Blues face the relegated Hatters who recently lost 4-1 to Burnley at Kenilworth Road in their first game back in the Championship.

The fan base’s speed at snapping up the remaining tickets to watch their beloved Pompey take on Rob Edwards’ side this Saturday comes after 15,000 Pompey fans took up the opportunity of purchasing season tickets for the 2024/25 campaign.

After just one week of the season tickets going on sale, more than 8,000 fans had already renewed their memberships for the current season, highlighting the evident excitement for the club’s return to Championship football.

While Pompey’s first match in 12 years in the EFL second-tier took place away from home, this was of little matter to the nearly 3,000 fans that made the trip up to Elland Road to watch their much-loved and new-look squad perform in a dramatic 3-3 thriller against Leeds.

Now, however, the likes of Marlon Pack, Conor Shaughnessy and Saturday’s goal-scoring hero Callum Lang are to be met with rapturous applause with a packed-out Fratton Park to set the stage for the impending clash at 12:30pm on Saturday against the former Premier League side.