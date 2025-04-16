Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho acknowledged Pompey’s place at the foot of the Championship spending hierarchy after the eye-watering spending on agents was confirmed.

The Blues boss believes it’s no surprise his club are among the very lowest second tier clubs when it comes to playing budgets, as they fight for their place in the division.

But Mousinho believes the evidence is there this term Pompey can narrow the gap to rivals with superior resources at their disposal.

That assessment comes after the release of club payments to agents for the past two transfer windows were released this week, with more than £62m shelled out by Championship sides.

Leeds alone accounted for nearly £19m of that amount, which is believed to be a long way in excess of Pompey’s overall playing budget.

Mousinho believes that underlines what his club are up against at the level, but his team have shown they can more than punch their weight there this term.

‘It’s reflected when we’ve won, lost or drawn games - the support has been there. That’s whether big losses or narrow losses, the fans are fully with us in terms of what we’re trying to achieve and what we’re trying to get out of this year.

‘It (the agent fee list) is probably another reminder of some of the levels in the Championship, and some of the money you have to spend to secure the services of these players.

‘The one that everyone is probably more interested in is actual wage structure, which no one knows for certain but you can have a good guess at them when figures come out from the EFL.

‘We’ve seen last year and this year that spending huge amounts doesn’t guarantee you anything and vice-versa.

‘That’s the beauty of football and that’s the beauty of this season, that by and large within certain margins sides with certain budgets will end in certain league positions - but there’s scope within that to change your own outcome and own destiny.

‘That’s what’s been great about this season, we’ve battled through really well to get through to January, spent wisely in January and then given ourselves a chance to compete towards the back end of this season. It’s all about making sure we make the most of that in the last four games.’

The list of agent payments confirmed Pompey paid £696,189 to agents registered with the FA between February 2, 2024 and February 3, 2025 - the second lowest total in the division in front of Oxford United.

Leeds United agent spending ‘absolutely massive’

Along with Leeds, Burnley paid £5,305,264 and Sheffield United £4,442,940 with the trio accounting for nearly half of the overall agent spend in the division. Struggling Hull were fourth highest, however, at £3,179,361 - perhaps underlining spending is no guarantee of success.

Mousinho believes Pompey have been prudent, though, dealing with agents is a reality of player trading.

He added: ‘The Leeds figure was absolutely massive and there’s some other big figures in there as well.

‘We try to recognise that as a football club. It’s one of those things which is necessary and whenever we do pay agent fees, we’d like to think we structure things really wisely and protect the football club as much as possible.

‘But if we want to go players through the door we have to speak to agents and we have to pay fees. That’s one of the necessities of the game.’