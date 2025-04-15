Portsmouth agents’ fee payments revealed amid staggering Championship spending

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:43 BST
Pompey’s agents’ fee payments have been detailed as they were confirmed as one of the Championship’s lowest spenders.

The Blues paid £696,189 to agents registered with the FA between February 2, 2024 and February 3, 2025 - the second lowest total in the division.

That’s a marked increase from their spend across the previous year, up from £270,000 as they reached the Championship as League One champions.

Only Oxford United spent less in the second tier over the same period (£572,808), with the three promoted teams paying the least in the division as Derby County spent £707,077.

At the other end of the agent fee table, Leeds spent an eye-watering £18,836,447 of the total £63,201,447 shelled out by Championship clubs.

With Burnley paying £5,305,264 and Sheffield United £4,442,940, the trio accounted for nearly half of the overall agent spend in the division.

Of the rest of the figures, strugglers Hull were the fourth highest in the division (£3,179,361) in front of Norwich City (£2,635,111) and Middlesbrough (£2,507,136).

Championship agent spending

Leeds United £18,836,447

Burnley £5,305,608

Sheffield United £4,442,940

Hull City £3,179,361

Norwich City £2,635,111

Middlesbrough £2,507,136

Luton Town £2,424,713

West Bromwich Albion £2,408,415

Cardiff City £2,383,264

Sunderland £2,170,045

Watford £2,096,862

Stoke City £1,855,865

Swansea City £1,703,989

Coventry City £1,554,751

Queens Park Rangers £1,361,727

Bristol City £1,305,087

Blackburn Rovers £1,158,151

Millwall £1,134,605

Plymouth Argyle £1,009,797

Derby County £707,077

Portsmouth £696,189

Oxford United £572,808

