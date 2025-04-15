Portsmouth agents’ fee payments revealed amid staggering Championship spending
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blues paid £696,189 to agents registered with the FA between February 2, 2024 and February 3, 2025 - the second lowest total in the division.
That’s a marked increase from their spend across the previous year, up from £270,000 as they reached the Championship as League One champions.
Only Oxford United spent less in the second tier over the same period (£572,808), with the three promoted teams paying the least in the division as Derby County spent £707,077.
At the other end of the agent fee table, Leeds spent an eye-watering £18,836,447 of the total £63,201,447 shelled out by Championship clubs.
With Burnley paying £5,305,264 and Sheffield United £4,442,940, the trio accounted for nearly half of the overall agent spend in the division.
Of the rest of the figures, strugglers Hull were the fourth highest in the division (£3,179,361) in front of Norwich City (£2,635,111) and Middlesbrough (£2,507,136).
Championship agent spending
Leeds United £18,836,447
Burnley £5,305,608
Sheffield United £4,442,940
Hull City £3,179,361
Norwich City £2,635,111
Middlesbrough £2,507,136
Luton Town £2,424,713
West Bromwich Albion £2,408,415
Cardiff City £2,383,264
Sunderland £2,170,045
Watford £2,096,862
Stoke City £1,855,865
Swansea City £1,703,989
Coventry City £1,554,751
Queens Park Rangers £1,361,727
Bristol City £1,305,087
Blackburn Rovers £1,158,151
Millwall £1,134,605
Plymouth Argyle £1,009,797
Derby County £707,077
Portsmouth £696,189
Oxford United £572,808
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.