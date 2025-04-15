Portsmouth agents’ fee payments revealed amid staggering Championship spending

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey’s agents’ fee payments have been detailed as they were confirmed as one of the Championship’s lowest spenders.

The Blues paid £696,189 to agents registered with the FA between February 2, 2024 and February 3, 2025 - the second lowest total in the division.

That’s a marked increase from their spend across the previous year, up from £270,000 as they reached the Championship as League One champions.

Only Oxford United spent less in the second tier over the same period (£572,808), with the three promoted teams paying the least in the division as Derby County spent £707,077.

At the other end of the agent fee table, Leeds spent an eye-watering £18,836,447 of the total £63,201,447 shelled out by Championship clubs.

With Burnley paying £5,305,264 and Sheffield United £4,442,940, the trio accounted for nearly half of the overall agent spend in the division.

Of the rest of the figures, strugglers Hull were the fourth highest in the division (£3,179,361) in front of Norwich City (£2,635,111) and Middlesbrough (£2,507,136).

Championship agent spending

Leeds United £18,836,447

Burnley £5,305,608

Sheffield United £4,442,940

Hull City £3,179,361

Norwich City £2,635,111

Middlesbrough £2,507,136

Luton Town £2,424,713

West Bromwich Albion £2,408,415

Cardiff City £2,383,264

Sunderland £2,170,045

Watford £2,096,862

Stoke City £1,855,865

Swansea City £1,703,989

Coventry City £1,554,751

Queens Park Rangers £1,361,727

Bristol City £1,305,087

Blackburn Rovers £1,158,151

Millwall £1,134,605

Plymouth Argyle £1,009,797

Derby County £707,077

Portsmouth £696,189

Oxford United £572,808