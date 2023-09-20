Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The realisation was slowly dawning among the 3,000 travelling fans at Derby, as John Mousinho’s side exercised control over the pre-season League One title favourites: Blimey, we look like we’ve got a team on our hands once again.

If that was the dawning of a hope of what can be achieved in the East Midlands, the door was wrenched open to let a light of optimism flood through the South Yorkshire drizzle on Tuesday night.

The mind drifted back to the 2007 demolition of Newcastle on their own patch, when Harry Redknapp’s side were in their Premier League pomp.

Likewise, the famous dismantling of Millwall, seminal Crystal Palace fightback and away shows of force at Coventry and Bradford, as the Blues stormed to the game’s top table two decades ago.

There’s been other away days to savour. Six goals at Cambridge, five at Fleetwood and four at Colchester, the latter on the charge to the League Two title. But nothing quite like the half of football which dismantled Barnsley.

And that’s not hysteria, nor hyperbole. Mousinho’s men were rampant at a seriously touted promotion rival, with three goals in eight minutes. It conservatively could have been five or six at the break.

Conor Shaughnessy, Connor Ogilvie and Paddy Lane celebrate at Barnsley. Picture: Jason Brown.

From the intensity of Pompey’s press, to the swagger and purpose in their passing and energy in their movement off the ball. It was breathless and a relentless pummelling.

What came after the interval as Barnsley were let off the hook cannot be overlooked, however.

The very best Pompey teams witnessed down the years were not in the business of giving second chances. They were ruthless and the opponent was buried when they showed weakness.

John Mousinho salutes Pompey fans at Barnsley. Pic: Jason Brown

But, of course, it’s not fair to make such comparisons with Mousinho’s men.

For one, many of those great Blues sides in the modern era were assembled with decent resources. For all of the additional funding and transfer fees paid this summer, there are rivals put together with bigger kitties than Pompey’s. A few, in all likelihood.

But the make-up, blend and depth of Mousinho’s options now are undeniable. This is a group who put in the past two performances with Kusini Yengi, Anthony Scully, Christian Saydee and Tom Lowery still to return to the fold. Potentially significant contributors.

What many Pompey fans can possibly sense but not see is an invigorated mood within the camp. The head coach has used his recent place in the dressing room as his yardstick for his methods. How would I have reacted to my decision a year ago? Would I have been having that training session? What Would Mousinho Do?

These are formative days, however. Early steps along a path with a welcoming entrance, thanks to the kind early fixtures.

The thought has always been to pause for breath at the end of October, once tougher challenges against Derby, Barnsley, Lincoln and Wigan had been faced. Then take a deeper intake of oxygen around Christmas.

We have our own recent cautionary tale just over 12 months ago as Danny Cowley’s side briefly surveyed the view from an early-season summit, only to tumble from their perch amid winter toxicity.

We know the old truism about not looking at the league at this juncture, and the threats lurk in the likes of Bolton, Peterborough and the past two opponents. The opportunity is undeniable, though.

For all the draws, the run is now 19 games unbeaten - the longest in English football. That clearly speaks of certain stoic qualities. With the shackles off and married with the front-footed approach of recent days, we know what can be achieved.