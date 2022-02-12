Why Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley as so much admiration for ex-Sunderland and Millwall forward Aiden O’Brien

The 28-year-old became the Blues’ fifth and final January acquisition by signing a short-term deal until the end of the season

The Fratton Park boss also revealed the Republic of Ireland international snubbed a number of longer-term deals to move to the south coast.

Pompey’s need for striking reinforcements was exasperated last month – despite the signing of Tyler Walker on loan from Coventry – after Ellis Harrison, John Marquis and Gassan Ahadme all left the club.

Although his arrival has eased the pressure on Walker and George Hirst, O’Brien is still waiting for his maiden start under Cowley.

So far the former Millwall attacker has been limited to just a seven-minute cameo appearance in the defeat to Oxford United last weekend.

However, the Blues manager said O’Brien won’t be deterred by his lack of minutes in royal blue so far.

Aiden O'Brien signed for Pompey on deadline day. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cowley told The News: ‘Aiden is very good, he’s in his apartment in Gunwharf which is great.

‘He woke up this morning and could see the sea, and his wife and young baby have come down. Things are settled and he’s loving life in Pompey.

‘He’s in a pretty good place and he’s a good kid, I like him.

‘He brings a real energy and enthusiasm, and he loves football.

‘I have so much respect for him for coming here in what is a short-term deal. He’s backing himself and really wants to be here.

‘That’s really important to me. So we’re really pleased to have him with us.’

Pompey moved quickly to secure O’Brien’s services on deadline day, after his availability was made evident by Sunderland.

And Cowley described how the striker has the confidence in his own ability to extend his stay in PO4 beyond June.

He continued: ‘I think it says a lot about the player, because he could have signed longer-term deals elsewhere.

‘The fact he wanted to come here says a lot about the club and our support base that people want to make that move.

‘It also says a lot about him and the confidence he has in his own ability.’