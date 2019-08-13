Have your say

There are no grounds to speculate Bryn Morris wasn’t assembled with sidelined team-mates at their South Stand vantage point.

For, if indeed, he was present on Saturday, the luckless midfielder can seize inspiration from what occurred on 68 minutes.

Andy Cannon’s substitution against Tranmere initiated a lonely trudge towards the Blues’ dressing room.

Then something special happened – fans flanking the journey rose to their feet, applauding as he passed.

The Fratton End even roared a rendition of ‘One Andy Cannon’, a recognisable tune featuring an unfamiliar subject matter.

After four matches and seven months with the Blues, the 23-year-old finally received acceptance.

A heartening sight for Morris, similarly written off following a January arrival.

Yet with Kenny Jackett weighing up offloading in order to secure a fresh face, the ex-England under-20 skipper is clearly expendable.

Since the turn of the year, Cannon and Morris have been the treatment room’s constant companions, guilty by association and ridiculed by sections of the Fratton faithful.

Lumped together in shared condemnation of their talents.

Scrutiny has been influenced by disappointing injury records rather than genuine doubts over ability or attitude.

Indeed, Cannon was judged by some on the basis of two appearances totalling 102 minutes – and allowing himself to sustain the worst injury of his career.

Morris managed to eke out eight Pompey outings before last season’s end, even weighing in with a goal at Southend.

Yet two injury spells, the latter spanning five weeks, blunted his effectiveness and deprived him of first-team action.

Granted, there were the missed goal-scoring chances at Burton and the half-time withdrawal against Accrington, strong influences in his regard among the Fratton faithful starting to wane.

Then arrived two separate injury spells during pre-season, dictating a mere 110 minutes of friendly action.

The injury-prone label is proving difficult to scrub off, indelible even, as he continues striving to leave a positive imprint on Fratton Park.

The truth is, we have barely seen enough of Morris to confidently declare him short of the required standard.

It’s a situation which can be retrieved, but time and patience are ebbing uncomfortably away.