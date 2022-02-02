The Sunderland man was a deadline day capture in a disappointing January transfer window for the Blues.

Nonetheless, in O’Brien, Pompey possess a forward who spent four seasons in the Championship with Millwall, overall registering 44 times in 226 outings.

The 28-year-old has also bagged six goals in 25 appearances for Sunderland this season, including a Carabao Cup hat-trick at Blackpool.

And Cowley believes O’Brien’s ability to operate in a number of attacking positions can be crucial for the Blues.

He told The News: ‘I’m just pleased to bring Aiden into the club.

Aiden O'Brien arrived at Fratton Park on deadline day in a free transfer from Sunderland. Picture Lewis Storey/Getty Images

‘He’s an attacking player that can play as a nine, 10, and 11 as well, so he can play anywhere across the front.

‘Aiden is someone you can play into and can protect the ball, he can also play into his back foot, face defenders up and run at players.

He carries a goal threat. Throughout his career at Millwall and Sunderland he’s been in and around goals.

‘He can play 9, 10 and 11 and I think he can do all three equally well.

‘I think that’s what we need, we are a small squad, just 20 players, and we need that flexibility and versatility.’

It was Kenny Jackett who handed O’Brien his Millwall debut in September 2011 against Wolves in the League Cup, having come through the ranks.

He went on to amass more than a double century of games for the Lions, including starting their League One play-off final success over Bradford at Wembley in May 2017.

The Irishman joined Sunderland on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 and appeared as a substitute in the second leg of their play-off semi-final defeat to Lincoln last season.

In total, he scored 12 times in 66 matches during 18 months at the Stadium of Light.

O’Brien started the Black Cats’ 4-0 defeat on a rain-soaked pitch at Fratton Park in October, while was a late substitute in the corresponding fixture last month.

He has started seven Championship games this season, with his most recent goal arriving in last month’s 1-1 draw at Accrington after introduced at half-time.

Cowley added: ‘From the moment I spoke to Aiden, he showed an enthusiasm and willingness to want to come here and comes on a short-term deal.

‘The fact he is willing to back himself and had such an enthusiasm to join Pompey says a lot about the attraction of the club, but also a lot about him.’

