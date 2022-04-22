The Pompey director has arrived in England for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began and will be present for the upcoming home matches against Gillingham and Wigan.

Accompanied by Tornante president Andy Redman, it represents the first opportunity for Cowley to meet the owners in person, while it will also allow the American duo to interact with supporters away from social media for the first time in more than two years.

Prior to his arrival at Fratton Park, Eisner engaged with fans on Twitter on a number of topics – after being inundated with messages, mostly from frustrated fans frustrated at the prospect of a sixth season in League One.

Cowley, though, believes the views of supporters on social media don’t always reflect the opinions of the majority of fans.

And he believes Eisner and Redman will receive a different reception when they’re in attendance for clashes with the Gills and Latics.

He told The News: ‘Eric Eisner and Andy Redman are coming over and we’re so grateful for their time.

Eric Eisner will be in attendance for Pompey's matches against Gillingham and Wigan. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We’ve had a lot of Zoom calls and we know how much energy and enthusiasm Eric has for both football and certainly Pompey.

‘Sometimes for them on the other side of the Atlantic ocean, the only way they get to gauge the feeling is via social media. I don’t think social media is a fair reflection of our supporters.

‘It will be great to meet them in person.’

Since Cowley was handed the reins at Fratton Park, he’s overseen seismic changes on the field – with Tornante’s backing.

He’s acquired 20 new faces across two transfer windows in a bid to rebuild the squad for a future promotion push.

Off it, the 43-year-old has seen millions of pounds invested into redeveloping the stadium, while the Roko training ground was also purchased.

And the ex-Lincoln boss believes the current owners have the club’s best interests at heart.

He added: ‘As a football club we have so much to thank the Eisners for.

‘We’ve come out of a pandemic debt free and they’ve just spent over £11m on Fratton Park, which means we’re able to continue playing in one of the most wonderful stadiums in the country.

‘They’ve just bought our training ground as well, which in all helps create a foundation where this football club will be able to be successful in the future.

‘We all want (success) tomorrow – me more than anyone.

‘I totally respect that and understand our supporters’ thoughts and beliefs with regards to that.

‘But we’re trying to do that in a sustained and intelligent way.