The Blues director took to Twitter to stress the point after being inundated with messages from Blues fans on social media on Wednesday.

Many posts were welcoming the American’s decision to travel to Fratton Park for the forthcoming games against Gillingham and Wigan after an absence of more than two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eisner posted an initial message on Twitter to confirm he was setting off to travel to the UK, where he will meet manager Danny Cowley in person for the first time.

But some took the opportunity to vent their frustration at the Blues’ continued League One status, with Monday’s draw at Morecambe confirming a sixth consecutive season in the third tier.

The 49-year-old responded by highlighting the long-term vision of Pompey as a sustainable football club.

He said: ‘We just got thru a pandemic. Not easy on anyone.

‘Building the infrastructure and putting pieces in place.

Pompey director Eric Eisner

‘We have to be ready so we aren’t a yo-yo club.

‘Stadium infrastructure, new training ground-tons happening-still believe that’s how you build a sustainable long term viable club.’

But after receiving yet more replies from sections of fans wanting to see improvements on the pitch, Eisner felt the need to follow-up his prolonged communication with those airing their annoyance on Thursday morning.

And he emphasised the point that getting it right on match-days is just as important as the current £11.5m refurbishment of Fratton Park.

Eisner said: ‘Follow up to yesterday, you can build the best stage but without the actors that is just basically a great stage.

‘So we absolutely care about the performance on the pitch and we are working around the clock on that as well.

‘Great stage + great actors/players = long term success.’

Eisner will be joined by Tornante president Andy Redman at Fratton Park, with the duo set to meet club and community staff as well as check on the progress of the redevelopment work currently ongoing.