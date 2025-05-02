Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans have all been saying the same thing and jumping to conclusions after Callum Lang posted a picture of Fratton Park on social media.

The Blues take on Hull City on Saturday as the curtain comes down on a frenetic maiden campaign back in the Championship. John Mousinho’s men can breathe easy as they head into the final day having already sealed their survival.

However, pressure will be on the Tigers - who are currently in the bottom three - as they battle it out in a five-team fight to avoid relegation, with two points separating thems and Stoke City in 18th.

Although Pompey have already confirmed their spot in the 2025-26 Championship, the Blues boss has made it clear he wants to end the season on a high and cement a mid-table finish.

But attention from some supporters has been diverted by a random photo uploaded by Lang onto Instagram. The image showed Fratton Park basking in the spring sunshine, with the 26-year-old adding the words: ‘lovely gaff’.

Pretty staightforward stuff, you’d say. But it has got some fans reading between the lines and believing the forward was at the stadium to pen a new deal.

Lang is currently heading into the final 12 months of his Blues terms after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract in January 2024.

It’s fair to say fans have every right to demand a fresh deal for the former Wigan Athletic ace after his impressive season in front of goal. This has seen him net 10 goals in 31 Championship appearances - despite missing two months of the campaign with a hamstring issue.

Pompey have already been busy securing their assets in recent months, with Colby Bishop, Regan Poole and Terry Devlin penning new contracts to remain on the south coast.

And the Fratton faithful believe a fresh extension is coming Lang’s way, too, after he posted the photo.

Here’s what some supporters wrote on X in response to the image.

Pompey fans all say the same thing over a new Callum Lang deal

Pompey fans all say the same thing after Callum Lang's Instagram post. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@PompeyData: Callum Lang on Instagram. Could this be a new contract.

@Crackyy0_0: So… when is the news going to break about Callum lang signing a new deal?

@knight37: Make him priority for new contracts he’s earned one in my honest opinion. Pup.

@jokerswild234: Great player always gives 110% and can perform at this level.

@Isabellehargra2: Please let it be another contract I’ll cry tears with joy.

@DDeane41: Thought the same thing, has to be surely? Why else would you be at the stadium.

@jack_pfc19: Was literally thinking the same thing

@Callum17077: I was thinking is it photos for when he signs the new deal.

@marksampo: I reckon so…I just said the same thing

@JohnnyGib68: A lot of insanity about at the moment, but not extending his contract would top it all...

