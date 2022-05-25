Callum Johnson helped Fleetwood avoid relegation from League One on the final day of the season. Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Image

The Accrington arrival polled third position in a race dominated by Craig MacGillivray, with Ryan Williams a distant runner-up.

Nonetheless, it reflected an eye-catching settling-in period for the young right-back, who received more votes than the likes of Sean Raggett, Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor.

Unbeknown to a heartened Johnson, however, he would subsequently feature just twice more for the Blues – and was last week released on a free transfer.

Considering how this season unfolded for the 25-year-old following that vote, few would have been surprised at his exit, certainly not the player himself.

Nonetheless, the likeable lad from Yarm can count himself mightily unfortunate to have suffered such a Fratton Park fate.

Recruited from Accrington for around £100,000 in September 2020, Johnson was paraded as a player possessing rich potential, signalling welcome investment in youth.

Kenny Jackett had never been convinced by predecessor James Bolton and instead captured a former Middlesbrough youngster who offered a more natural attacking fit with the role.

Callum Johnson has departed Fratton Park after 48 appearances and one goal. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Johnson would establish himself as first-choice right-back for the 2020-21 campaign, demonstrating composure on the ball, high mobility, and an upright stance which portrayed a certain grace to his art.

There was, though, a seven-game absence following a calf injury sustained at Oxford United, coinciding with the dismal final days of the Jackett era, which yielded debacles such as Northampton and the Papa John’s Trophy final against Salford.

Johnson, who hadn’t been present, returned one match into Danny Cowley’s reign, remaining a constant in the last 11 matches of the campaign, albeit serving as a third centre-half at Bristol Rovers.

Sufficient time for the interim head coach to accurately gauge the defender’s qualities ahead of his own permanent appointment – and the inevitable summer clear-out following a disappointing eighth-placed finish.

It was abundantly clear during pre-season that Johnson was not in favour, coupled with Kieron Freeman’s arrival on a free transfer and installation as first choice.

Cowley preferred a more attacking, progressive right-back and was not convinced the man he inherited could meet such demands. Swiftly he was earmarked for a Fratton exit.

Johnson’s straight red card at Millwall in the Carabao Cup during Pompey’s second match of the season was irrelevant, his fate had already long been decided. Unfortunately, he never played for the club again.

Cowley craved another right-back, with Mahlon Romeo eventfully arriving on transfer deadline day, ironically from Millwall, and in turn dislodging Freeman.

As a consequence, Johnson was shipped to Fleetwood, thereby saving on wages and avoiding needless overcrowding in the right-back area.

For the Cod Army, he would make 39 appearances, netting four times, as they avoided relegation to League One on the final day of the season.

In contrast, Romeo faded after a fine start, his form dipping significantly after Christmas, before replaced by another loanee in the classy Hayden Carter.

At the season’s culmination, Cowley opted against activating an option in Johnson’s contract in favour of letting him depart for nothing after 48 appearances and one goal.

A low-key end to the Pompey career of a full-back who can consider himself an unfortunate victim of managerial change and the inevitable switch in footballing philosophy.

Certainly Callum Johnson never let the Blues down and he has discovered, as have so many others, that recognition in The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season is no guarantee of a Fratton future.

