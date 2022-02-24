That’s after the Bantams announced the surprise appointment of Mark Hughes as their new boss.

The former Southampton, Manchester City, Stoke and Wales manager has been named as Derek Adams’ successor at the League Two club.

The 58-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Saints in 2018, has signed a deal until 2024 and inherits a side 15th in the table.

Gareth Evans made more than 200 appearances for Pompey before moving to Bradford in September 2020.

Bradford’s current No1 is on-loan Blues keeper Alex Bass, who has played eight times since his temporary move last month – conceding 12 goals in that time and keeping one clean sheet.

Hughes will no doubt be pleased to have such a reliable pair of hands between the sticks as he looks to rectify form that has seen the Bantams lose five of their past seven games.

Meanwhile, Evans’ experience could come in handy in a bid to help steady the ship – even though his services were hardly required under Adams.

Indeed, the 33-year-old – who is out of contract at the end of the season – has featured only 10 times in the league this season, with just five of those being starts.

Former Southampton manager Mark Hughes has been named the new manager of Bradford Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Evans’ last game under Adams was on December 8 against Colchester as a 77th-minute substitute, while his last league start came at Crawley back on September 25.

The former Pompey favourite was recalled to the bench by caretaker boss Mark Trueman for Tuesday night’s home defeat to Harrogate.

He didn’t feature, but Evans – who helped the Blues clinch the 2016-17 League Two title and enjoyed the subsequent celebrations on Southsea Common – will no doubt hope it helps put him back in the first-team picture under Hughes.

Although, he’ll want to keep his thoughts on those of a red and white persuasion to himself as he attempts to get in the new manager’s good books!

Speaking after his appointment, Hughes said: ‘I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role, and the job in hand. It has been an exciting few days.

‘It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that!