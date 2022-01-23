The 29-year-old completed a permanent transfer to Sincil Bank from Pompey last week.

And after scoring during his Imps bow, in their dramatic 2-1 win over Plymouth, the ex-Millwall man wants to show his doubters he can still score goals.

The striker was brought to Fratton Park by Kenny Jackett in 2019 following his prolific form for Doncaster across the 2018-19 season.

However, he failed to match the heights of the 26 goal term by underwhelming in royal blue – leading to criticism and audible boos directed towards him near the end of his Pompey tenure.

Marquis had scored four goals in 24 appearances for Danny Cowley’s side this term, before losing his place in the starting XI to George Hirst.

But he believes a new-start will benefit him, and described how he feels he’s better suited to the system and style of play under Michael Appleton.

Marquis told Lincolnshire Live: “Sometimes a fresh start helps you grow as person and as a player,”

Former Pompey striker John Marquis scored on his Lincoln debut last week. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I felt like, going into the final six months of my contract [at Portsmouth] and not playing, I needed to go somewhere where I was going to play, help the team and give myself the best opportunity to remind people of what I’ve done my whole career, which is score goals.

‘I’ve scored over 100 goals in the last five-and-a-half seasons. People quickly forget that. They just look at the start of the season, see just a few goals and think you’ve forgot how to do it.

‘It’s nice to come into an environment where I know I’m going to get chances, and the style of play suits me.

‘It’s down to me to get into the right positions and put those chances away. Thankfully, I got one today.

‘I’d not started a game and played 90 minutes for three months so I was managing my energy levels throughout the game.

‘With a bit more sharpness, I think I could have had a couple more. There’s always room for improvement but it’s a good start with a goal and a win.’

