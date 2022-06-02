Now Joe Gallen is trying something new after being named assistant coach at A-League side Perth Glory.

And rather than checking in with previous boss and long-term associate Kenny Jackett, the 49-year-old will now be offering support to Ruben Zadkovich.

The duo know each other from their QPR days in the early 2000s, when Gallen headed up the youth development structure at Loftus Road and Zadkovich was a player.

And it seems the respected coach has been convinced that his next challenge lies in Australia – without the company of Jackett – after the duo left Leyton Orient together in February.

The O’s decided to part company with both following four defeats in a row that left the London side five points above the League Two relegation zone in 18th position.

Jackett was in charge at the Breyer Group Stadium for less than a year, following his appointment in May 2021.

He had been assisted by Gallen since his appointment as Millwall manager in 2007.

Joe Gallen, right, with former Pompey boss Kenny Jacket

Pompey, Wolves and Rotherham are also on the duo’s management CV.

The Blues parted ways with Jackett in March 2020, following nearly three years at Fratton Park.

Gallen remained at PO4, taking charge of the 1-0 defeat to Peterborough on March 16, 2020, before Danny Cowley was named interim manager.

He subsequently left Pompey last summer and once again linked up with Jackett at the O’s.

Perth Glory aren’t back in competitive action until October, when the 2022-23 A-League season kicks off.

They finished last season in last place, with Zadkovich in charge of their last 10 games following the sacking of previous head coach Richard Garcia.