Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett lands new role at Watford after Leyton Orient sacking

The 60-year-old has been appointed a Hornets Ambassador at former club Watford – less than three weeks after his departure as manager of Leyton Orient.

Jackett lost his job at the O’s in February after an 11-match run that produced nine losses and two draws – and left the League Two side 18th in the table.

Since then Orient have named Richie Wellens as their new man in charge.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Jackett has turned his attentions on a return to boyhood side Watford, for whom he played 428 times during a one-club playing career that spanned a decade.

He also managed the club for the 1996-97 season after being promoted from the coaching staff, and assisted Graham Taylor when he was reinstalled as boss in 1997 – a period that saw Watford win two promotions and a place in the Premier League.

Spells at QPR (assistant manager), Swansea, Wolves and Rotherham would precede his appointment as Pompey manager in the summer of 2017.

His arrival was deemed something of a coup by the Blues.

Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

But despite Jackett reaching two League One play-off semi-finals, winning the Checkatrade Trophy and taking Pompey back to Wembley for a second time, he was sacked immediately after that Papa John’s Trophy final defeat to Wellens’ Salford City in March 2021.

He would win an impressive 109 of his 211 matches in charge at Fratton Park, yet left with the Blues in seventh spot.

It’s unclear whether the former Wales international will return to management.