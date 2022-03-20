Why Gareth Ainsworth believes Wycombe should have beaten Portsmouth as he pays tribute to one Blues player in particular

In a relatively uneventful game at Fratton Park, the visitors created the better chances, but were often scuppered by the brilliance of Blues keeper Gavin Bazunu.

During the first half, Anis Mhetmi looked certain to score when he was put through – only for the 20-year-old to save his goal bound effort with his feet.

The Republic of Ireland international then produced two more jaw-dropping saves in the second half to deny both Sam Vokes and Lewis Wing.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘I think we’ve played well. We did everything but score and I’m really really proud of them.

‘Pompey are a top tough team, and Danny Cowley has them well organised.

‘Their goalkeeper was man of the match, so that says it all really, and we’ve gone four out of five without conceding.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth believes his side did enough to take three points from Pompey, yesterday. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

‘We’ve got seven cup finals ahead of us now, we’re really strong, and we’ve got a hell of a chance to get into that top six. We’re now turning heads in the division.

‘We’ve got players that are quite rightly competing for places, and saying gaffer, we’re ready, so it keeps those in the team on their toes.’

Like the Blues, Wycombe will also be without a game throughout the international break, but Ainsworth doesn’t think the hiatus will derail their play-off push.

He said: ‘We will work this in the right way.

‘I have got sports scientists and medical staff that will make sure that this break is done the right way.

‘We’ve got a history of finishing strong so when we do come back, we try and get into the top six.

‘I’ve got every faith in the boys.

‘I’m looking forward to a couple of days off as it has been really intense and thank you to the fans that travelled today, as you were absolutely fantastic.

‘You out sang Portsmouth at times which rarely happens but that tells you how this Wycombe side are turning heads.’

Message From the Editor