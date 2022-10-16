The Ipswich loanee dressed in a 1980’s shell suit for a weekly segment of You Know The Drill with Jimmy Bullard.

This week, the former Premier League star and the Sky cameras visited the Blues’ training ground to tackle one of Danny Cowley’s training drills.

Indeed, the ex-Wigan man was given a surprise shock when he was paired with Pigott to tackle the nine-hole challenge against three other teams.

The duo battled it out against the pairings of Reeco Hackett and Connor Ogilvie, Josh Koroma and Ronan Curtis as well as Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell for the victory.

While the ex-AFC Wimbledon forward’s outfit of choice proved quite a surprise, Cowley revealed before the session that the 28-year-old was in fact dressed for a dance off after training, insisting it was not just for the cameras.

This saw the ex-AFC Wimbledon man complete the drill in his 1980’s suit, a challenge which saw them just fall short behind Hackett and Ogilvie.

Nonetheless, his attire was further evidence of the camaraderie within the Blues’ squad, with Pigott one of the leading comedians among the dressing room.

And that the drill was met with a great reaction from the Pompey fans, who called on the striker to wear the suit at Charlton on Monday.