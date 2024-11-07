John Mousinho refuses to sugarcoat Pompey’s perilous position and admits they ‘deserve’ to be the Championship’s bottom club.

Nonetheless, he is adamant there are welcoming signs that the Blues are finally starting to stir into life as they prepare for Preston’s visit.

Pompey may have taken just one point from their trips to Hull and Plymouth, yet the positive manner of their displays dare to suggest hope.

John Mousinho has spotted encouraging signs over the past two matches, despite the table not lying. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Armed with a new pressing game, driven on by a rejuvenated Matt Ritchie along with star man Callum Lang, there was plenty to like about those displays.

And how Pompey need to really very, very soon.

Mousinho told The News: ‘There have been loads of positive signs this season, it’s just that consistency - and what we’ve now seen is a bit more consistency. The lads have really clicked into gear in certain aspects and certain areas of the game.

‘At this stage of the season, the league table is a good reflection of where the side is at - and we are bottom of the league at the minute. We need to be better.

‘The January transfer window is so far in the future, the only thing we have to work on is getting points against Preston. Things change very, very quickly, such as a couple of wins in a week.

‘Had the two results gone differently for us against Hull and Plymouth, which they easily could have done, we would be sat here with five more points, which I don’t think is inconceivable.

‘I think the table is an accurate reflection of the league at the minute. After 14 games you are pretty much where you deserve to be. You have to be realistic about where we are in the league.

‘We must make sure we’re not in the relegation zone in a few games. I don’t think there’s any point in sugarcoating it, we’ve got to win matches and get ourselves out of it.’

Preston are six points ahead of Mousinho’s men, lying in 19th position, and without a win in five matches in all competitions.

Regardless, Pompey’s head coach believes there are undoubtedly shoots of improvement at present from his own side.

He added: ‘One area is fitness-wise, we are really, really fit. We outran both Hull and Plymouth and are seeing a lot in terms of the structure of the press.

‘I thought some real bravery on the ball as well, we played some really good football at Plymouth, especially in the first half.

‘I’m really pleased with a lot of aspects of that game. We’ve shown that in glimpses through the season, where we look at it and think “We’re a bit unlucky here, we’re a bit unlucky there”.

‘We now look a lot more solid, a lot more organised, and, going into Preston, I am really bullish.’