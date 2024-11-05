John Mousinho rued Pompey’s wastefulness - and is adamant it cost them a deserved three points.

The Blues dominated their clash with Plymouth and were the much better side throughout, yet, crucially, failed to sufficiently test keeper Dan Grimshaw.

Instead it was the hosts who ran out 1-0 winners, through substitute Michael Obafemi’s 82nd minute winner after overpowering Tom McIntyre and Regan Poole when chasing Grimshaw’s long ball.

That sucker punch was agonising for Mousinho and his men, with plenty to like about so much of their Home Park performance.

John Mousinho was gutted after Pompey lost to Plymouth in a match he felt they deserved to win. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

But, ultimately, they failed to take their chances in front of goal.

He told The News: ‘Why we lost is pretty simple. We didn’t put the ball into the back of the net when we had the chances and we didn’t create the better opportunities when we broke and nicked the ball back high up - but we still created plenty enough to win the game.

‘Plymouth probably only had Plymouth had three chances, one where we lose a tackle in the right-back area, the other when Tom McIntyre dwells on the ball and it ends up being offside.

‘And then the other is the goal, when we don’t deal with a long ball and it ends up in the back of the net.

‘It’s a weird one because the performances away from home have been so far away from what we need to produce and that has been a real headscratcher. You look at those results and think okay they are fair enough.

‘But this one is the reverse almost because we played so well against Plymouth off the back of a really good performance against Hull. We have not put the ball into the back of the net and not kept the ball out of the net - and we’ve been punished.

‘We didn’t deserve it based on the performance, we pressed high up the pitch, we got some really good opportunities to hurt them on the counter, we hurt them on the turnover, we played some really good football, especially in the first half.

‘It was a really, really good performance. I’m just disappointed we haven’t taken at least a point - and what we deserved was all three.’

Mousinho spent time talking with referee James Bell after the game, with the manner of Plymouth’s goal one of the issues addressed.

And he felt Regan Poole was fouled by Obafemi inside Pompey’s penalty area during the loanee’s decisive moment.

He added: ‘I asked him (the referee) for his opinion and I gave him my take on a few other bits in the game. A good honest conversation.

‘We didn’t defend the goal well enough. I do think where the goal comes from is an issue and I have taken up with the referee. He gives the foul in their box against Regan Poole, it’s really, really soft, and then they go up the other end and we don’t get the rub of the green on that one.

‘Regan does get shoved in the back, it takes him away from where the ball is, he’s never just going to go to ground in that moment of his own accord - and it ends up in the back of the net.

‘We have to deal with the first ball a bit better, but if the threshold for a foul is what’s given in their box, then it has to be given the other way as well.’