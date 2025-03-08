It would be safe to assume that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland won’t be sending Pompey new-boy Alexander Milosevic any good luck messages following his move to English football on Friday.

Not if the war of words that broke out after their one and only meeting on the pitch is anything to go by!

Back on June 5, 2022, both players went head-to-head on the international scene as Milosevic made the last of his nine Sweden appearances against Norway in a Nations League fixture in Stockholm.

A then 21-year-old Haaland, who had just agreed to a £51.2m move from Borussia Dortmund to Pep Guardiola’s City, came out on top of the match-up as he scored twice in a 2-1 win for the visitors.

But the win came amid controversy, with Milosevic accused of saying some unsavoury things to the two-goal match-winner during the game - something which the new Blues centre-back strongly denied.

Speaking to TV2 Norway after the game, Haaland said: 'First he called me a whore, which I can assure you I'm not, and told me he was going to break my legs. Then I scored a minute later.'

The now multiple Premier League winner made a point of seeking out and staring down the Sweden defender after netting his second goal. But when he was asked what occurred, Milosevic refuted the accusations levelled against him.

He said: 'It is quite rude to say what he says, because I do not speak Norwegian and he does not speak Swedish, so I do not know how we should communicate. I do not speak English on the pitch, so it is surprising that he says things I have not said.'

Milosevic joins Pompey on free transfer

Thirty-three-year-old Milosevic was plying his trade at AIK at the time of his reported run-in with Haaland - the club he served with distinction on three separate occasions during a career that has also seen him play for Besiktas, Nottingham Forest and German Bundesliga side Darmstadt.

AIK’s decision not to award their skipper with a new contract at the end of their 2024 season in November caused anger among fans. Yet it’s worked out in Pompey’s favour as they’ve been able to land an experienced centre-back at a time when their central defensive options have once again been hit by injury.

Injuries to Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews and Conor Shaughnessy meant the Blues used midfielder Marlon Pack as a makeshift centre-half in last Saturday’s visit to Luton Town. It wasn’t the first time the Pompey skipper had been utilised there this season. But with 17th-placed Pompey clearly wanting to keep relegation back to League One at arms’ length, the decision was taken to bring in extra reinforcements and utilise the last remaining place in their 25-man squad list.

Alexander Milosevic has joined Pompey until the end of the season | Portsmouth FC

Welcoming Milosevic to Fratton Park on a short-term deal until the end of the season, Mousinho told the club website: ‘The injuries we’ve suffered means we’re short on defensive options going into the final stage of the campaign.

‘We scoured the markets to see who we could bring in and believe that we have found the best player available.

‘Alexander has a wealth of experience competing at a high level of the game and has relatively recent playing experience.

‘He’s kept himself very fit and we feel that he should soon be ready to slot into the side and help us in the Championship.’

Milosevic’s move is subject to international clearance. If that comes through in time, he could be included in Pompey’s squad for Sunday’s visit of Leeds United to Fratton Park.

