The Blues have persistently been linked with the Cardiff winger – whose contract with the Bluebirds expires today – since the end of last season.

Mousinho has openly discussed his admiration for the Northern Ireland international, whom he played alongside at Oxford.

The Fratton Park club also remains at the front of the queue for his signature, despite Bristol Rovers, Charlton, Derby and the U’s registering an interest.

Meanwhile, The News understands that the 27-year-old would be willing to relocate to the south coast with his young family.

Everything points to the Ulsterman making the move to Fratton Park on a free transfer during this transfer window.

However, with seven new signings already delivered by sporting director Rich Hughes, the wait for Whyte is taking longer than anticipated.

Pompey’s pre-season programme steps up a gear when they travel to Spain for five days of warm weather training on Sunday. A friendly against Gibraltar side Europa FC has also been pencilled during their time away as that season-opener against Bristol Rovers comes into sharp focus.

Gavin White is a target for Pompey this summer Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Whether that is Whyte remains to be seen. But when asked about his pursuit of the former Hull and Crusaders man, the head coach revealed talks continue to take place.

He said: ‘Gavin has been on international duty, and if you look at the lads we have in the building at the moment, you won’t see Paddy Lane and you won’t see Joe Morrell (who were with Northern Ireland and Wales respectively during June).

‘I think Gavin’s taken a bit more time off after going away with Northern Ireland so it’s made communication slightly more difficult.