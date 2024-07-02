Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Murphy believes his push for football greatness can be realised at Pompey.

And the Blues’ exciting arrival feels his own ambitions are matched by his new side’s determination to push on in the Championship.

Murphy is adamant they were the key factors for his move to Fratton Park, as the winger faces jibes money was the motivating force.

The 29-year-old last week sealed a three-year deal at PO4, as a host of Championship sides were headed off for his services after an outstanding campaign at Oxford United.

Murphy took his time to weigh up his options as he became a free agent before choosing to link up with John Mousinho, with the pair acquainted from their time together at the Kassam Stadium.

The former Norwich man had the chance to stay with the U’s after firing them to the Championship in the play-off final, with his exit prompting calls he accepted a more lucrative offer from Pompey.

Murphy has made it clear, however, the Blues’ aspirations of progress were what proved the big attraction behind the move.

He said: ‘It’s such a big moment in my career and I feel I’ve made the right decisions coming here. Hopefully there’s a lot of exciting times ahead.

‘That’s why it took so long to make a decision.

‘It all seems to fit and it feels like the right move, so I’m just happy to be here now. A couple of days in I’m getting a good feel of the boys and the football - it’s exciting.

‘I am an ambitious player and I know what I’m capable of.

‘I know I’m here and I want to kick on - and Portsmouth want to kick on. Hopefully it will be another successful season.

‘I’m sure the whole club and city are on a high from being champions. It was well deserved and now I want to be part of an exciting future.

‘The plan of the club is just very attractive and appealing. They want to go again.

‘The manager doesn’t want to rest on his laurels. He wants to achieve great things in his career - hopefully I can be a part of that. It’s is big part of the attraction.

‘I just want to play my best football and be in a team which strives for greatness.

‘I’ve been here a couple of days and they are saying the boys have returned fitter than they were last season. Stuff like that shows the boys are hungry.’

Murphy’s career has seen him earn plenty of attention, with a high-profile £11m move to Cardiff in the Premier League in 2018 creating a lot of noise.

The Londoner hinted at challenges with handling that attention, but has now found stability off the pitch and a determination to thrive on it.

Murphy added: ‘I’ve got a young family now and things have all fallen into place. Perhaps now I have a different purpose now and especially the last season was really enjoyable.