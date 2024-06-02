Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey will hope the personal touch helps them win a frantic race for Josh Murphy.

The Blues will lean on John Mousinho’s relationship with the Oxford United winger, as they bid to bring the exciting attacker to Fratton Park.

The News understands Murphy is on Pompey’s summer shopping list, after reports emerged last month linking them with the 29-year-old.

A stack of Championship sides including Sunderland, West Brom, Derby, Stoke, Blackburn and QPR have been touted for a move for Murphy, after some powerful form over the second half of last season.

The man who moved from Norwich to Cardiff for £11m in 2018 bagged 10 goals, culminating in a two-goal salvo as his side beat Bolton in the League One play-off final.

Murphy’s eye-catching form has definitely made the chances of sealing a deal more challenging, with plenty of eyes on the Londoner.

There’s also the fact the former England under-20 international has stated he’s content at Oxford, with promotion aiding their hopes of retaining his services.

One significant weapon in Pompey’s armoury, however, is Mousinho is acquainted with Murphy from their time together at the Kassam Stadium.

That, it is hoped, will hold the Blues in good stead as Murphy becomes a free agent, with his two year agreement with the U’s coming to a close.

Wide areas are certainly a priority for Pompey this summer, as they look to significantly bolster their squad for their Championship.

They will likely look to bring in more than one winger, with Murphy fitting the bill in terms of adding an injection of pace to the Blues’ ranks.

Pompey can currently call on Paddy Lane and Callum Lang in that department, with the futures of both Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully in the balance after difficult maiden seasons at Fratton Park.

The Blues are also keen on Crystal Palace winger Jadan Raymond, who they pursued in January and are again interested in signing.