His positive outlook comes with the Blues buoyed by a seven-game unbeaten run – which has included six victories and the narrowing of the gap to the League One play-offs to five points.

As a result, the Coventry loanee believes it’s the perfect time to play the Tractor Boys, irrespective of their eight-match unbeaten streak under Kieran McKenna - which includes five wins.

Danny Cowley’s side have scored 21 goals during their recent upturn in fortunes.

Tyler Walker opened his Pompey account against Crewe. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

That includes Walker’s maiden goal for Pompey since his loan move from Coventry in January, with the 25-year-old netting in the midweek 3-1 win at Crewe.

And he believes confidence – including his own – will be high in the Blues camp ahead of the weekend trip to Portman Road.

‘It’s obviously great (to be unbeaten in seven),’ Walker said.

‘Ipswich are a good team, but it’s a good time to play them.

‘With the performances we’ve been putting in, we have to take that into every game and believe we can do it.’

