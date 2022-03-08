The Blues forward hadn’t netted in his first nine appearances since his loan move from Coventry in January.

But the wait finally came to an end this evening, as he bagged the Fratton outfit’s second in their 3-1 victory over Crewe.

Early indications hinted towards another frustrating night for the ex-Nottingham Forest man, as David Richards produced a fine save to prevent him from close range – after George Hirst had drawn first blood.

However, he didn’t let this deter him, as he slammed home from inside the six-yard box shortly after, when the Railywaymen’s ‘keeper spilled Sean Raggett’s effort into his path.

And Walker explained how he consistently kept positive during his barren Blues run, which saw him in and out of the starting XI.

He told The News: ‘I’m buzzing. I’m obviously delighted to score my first goal for Pompey and get it out of the way now and look forward now.

‘I was frustrated after missing the first one, but you can’t dwell on it and just try and get the next one. The goalkeeper made a save from Raggs and it just fell to me.

Tyler Walker opened his Pompey account tonight against Crewe. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘I’ve been trying not to think about it (the goalless run), and just think about the team and how well the team’s doing. It’s a massive three points for us tonight at a difficult place to come on a Tuesday night on a difficult surface.

Tonight’s success at Gresty Road extends Pompey’s unbeaten run to seven games, as they cut the gap to the top-six to five points.

Walker’s goal was netted between a Hirst brace, as the latter scored his sixth goal in as many games.

And the Sky Blues loanee described how the feel-good spirit in Danny Cowley’s camp at present is crucial to their current form.

He added: ‘I thought everyone to a man was unreal tonight and we’re delighted to come away with three points. I think the confidence in the boys (is key), everyone’s feeling confident and we’re scoring a lot of goals.’

