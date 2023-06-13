After an outstanding 24-goal season at Fratton Park, the 26-year-old is tipped to attract Championship this summer.

But the chances of the striker representing the Blues next term has been given a significant boost.

A photo posted by Michael Eisner showed Bishop and his fiance Annabel posing with the Pompey chairman, his family and director Andy Redman.

The image, which was shared on the 81-year-old’s Twitter, was captioned: ‘Congratulations to Annabel and Colby at their rehearsal lunch for their marriage!’

Of course, that prompted plenty of discussion from fans on social media, who were keen to speculate the striker’s future.

@pompeanut1898 replied: ‘Lovely work Michael. Bit of extra treatment to keep the asset on side. Great work’. While @kenziemoore01 said: ‘That’s a lifetime contract sorted then’

Despite Championship interest, @officialfournil was adamant Bishop will not be departing this summer, commenting: ‘Tell me Colby Bishop’s going nowhere this summer without telling me Colby Bishop’s going nowhere this summer’.

Michael Eisner and Colby Bishop (Photo posted by Michael Eisner on Twitter).

His future remains one of the biggest talking points heading into the transfer window, after an outstanding maiden season on the south coast.

He netted 24 goals in 52 games in all competitions last term having arriving for £500,000 from Accrington 12 months ago.

His impressive goal tally has prompted Championship duo Ipswich and Blackburn to reportedly keep tabs on the front man’s progress.

With two years remaining on Bishop’s contract, the Blues have made it clear they’re under no pressure to sell Bishop – unless an offer is too good to turn down.

The Nottingham hitman has stated he is planning to be at Fratton Park next season, but couldn’t be certain what was going to take place ahead of the September 1 deadline.