But he admitted the apologies provided will count for nothing if lessons cannot be learned from the way is side capitulated at the New York Stadium.

The Blues conceded three goals in seven second-half minutes as their good work up until that point completely fell apart.

It left Pompey 12th in the table – four points off the play-off places – and, not for the first time this season, Cowley questioning his side’s character at the final whistle.

Indeed, only last week the head coach aired frustrations with his fringe players after their performance level fell well short against Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Meanwhile, similar concerns were raised following the 2-1 league defeat at Burton at the end of last month.

The Blues players regrouped at their Roko training base on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against Paul Cook’s Ipswich.

Cowley admitted members of his squad held their hands up and accepted the part they played in the defeat against the Millers.

Danny Cowley struggled to hide his disappointment with Pompey's performance against Rotherham. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

But while praising them for doing that, he said he’d rather see progress on the pitch and the same mistakes not repeating themselves – otherwise they’re just empty words.

He told The News: ‘As always the players have been accountable and they’ve owned their part in it, whatever that might be.

‘That’s always the first part and the group are good in that respect, but holding your hand up and saying you’re sorry isn’t really for me, if I’m honest.

‘I don’t like people making the same mistakes twice.

‘We all make mistakes and we accept that but you’ve got to try to learn from them and try to make sure they don’t happen again.’

Cowley added he wants to see more leadership from his team going forward – especially when the chips are down.

It’s something Pompey legend Guy Whittingham said in his post-match assessment of Saturday’s game, with the former striker claiming that a Michael Doyle-type figure was needed in the current Blues dressing room.

And the present Blues manager agrees.

He added: ‘We have to show a lot more leadership in the moment of disappointment and show that game management.