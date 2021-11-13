That’s the belief of The News’ Jordan Cross who explained how a new striker will remain a priority in the transfer window regardless of the 22-year-old breaking his goalscoring duck on Tuesday night.

The Leicester City loanee has so far suffered an underwhelming spell at Fratton Park since his arrival in the summer and was coming in for much criticism on social media.

But he went a long way in silencing his critics against Crystal Palace under-21s with a strong all-round performance which was perfectly rounded off with an injury-time strike that saw the Blues progress into the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Coupled with John Marquis’ form in front of goal, many fans now believe Hirst deserves a starting place in Danny Cowley’s side – starting with today’s trip to Wycombe.

It’s hoped the former Rotherham loanee can finally make an impact on the league, reward Cowley’s faith in him and help put Pompey’s goalscoring woes this season firmly behind them.

Yet, according to Cross, Hirst’s improvement should not deflect attention away from the fact that the Blues are desperately short up front and addition quality is still desperately needed in January.

Speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘Regardless of George Hirst’s progress I think signing a striker will remain a priority for January, there’s no doubt about that.

Pompey may still need striking reinforcements despite George Hirst scoring his first for the club. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

‘But it’s been a positive for George to (score), and it shows you how things are as there’s almost a feeling of, after a good performance against an under-21s side, “come on in George, let’s get him in for the league games!”

‘There is, though, quite a compelling case for that to happen at Wycombe this weekend.

‘I don’t think we’re betraying any confidence when we say that Danny Cowley had been disappointed with George so far.

‘But, in the aftermath of the game, George, in his own words said, the goal was “a weight off his shoulders”.

‘And speaking to Danny on Thursday he said it’s amazing what confidence does and now we’re watching George in training and he’s a different player all of a sudden”.

‘He’s got his chest puffed out and he’s looking the business.’

Marquis has consistently occupied the lone striker position this term but has struggled to convince he remains the main man going forward.

And during his Papa John’s Trophy absence, Cross believes Hirst provided enough evidence to suggest he’s a better fit for Cowley’s style of play.

He added: ‘Pompey, so often in their build-up play when it comes to their execution – whether that be a cross, a ball slipped in or playing up to the striker – fall down at that point in the final third with John Marquis in there.

‘That’s because he hasn’t quite got the physicality to normally get on the end of the balls.

‘Cowley calls him a movement striker which provides different challenges to defenders, but it’s been glaring that’s been the case.

‘And what made it more obvious was when Pompey all of a sudden did have someone to play out to (against Crystal Palace).

‘It did stick and they did have someone to play up to while bringing other players forward.

‘It (Hirst’s involvement) adds another dimension to Pompey’s play.

‘When George Hirst is there, all of the things Danny Cowley hasn’t been able to do with Marquis in the team (appear achievable).

‘He was able to get a glimpse of (what’s possible) with Hirst.’