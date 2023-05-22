To mark their return to the third tier of English football following their relegation from the Championship, the Royals have revealed they intend to relocate visiting supporters from their South Stand to the upper corner of the Select Car Leasing Stadium’s West Stand during the 2023-24 campaign.

What’s the harm in that, we hear you say? After all, it’s the club prerogative to make these decisions at the end of the day!

Well, what’s annoyed so many, including Reading fans, is the reasons behind the move.

Pompey fans will this season be back at Reading's Select Car Leasing Stadium for the first time since March 2013

Firstly, according to a statement on the club’s website: ‘The rationale behind the proposal is primarily to improve the home atmosphere by moving visiting supporters further away from the goal and the pitch.’

Secondly, the aim is to charge away supporters as much as possible and increase club revenue that way.

The statement added: ‘Moving visiting supporters to the Upper West also enables the club to charge a proportion of away fans a higher ticket price than we are currently able to.

‘Regulations mean we are obligated to offer visiting supporters the same price as home fans when they are located within the same stand - but this change will mean we can charge a section of away supporters the Upper West matchday ticket price and increase revenue from visiting fans.’

Reading have recently announced an increase in season-ticket prices ahead of the 2023-24 season.

But based on this season’s Select Car Leasing Stadium prices, away fans – including Pompey supporters – will be asked to fork out at least £30 for an adult ticket. An equivalent South Stand ticket this term cost £27.

At Fratton Park, an adult ticket for an away supporter was £24 during the course of their 2022-23 League One season.

That’s not far off what Reading have been charging, with the cost of PO4 tickets also set to increase ahead of next term.

However, it’s the reasons behind the Royals’ new strategy that has provoked criticism.

‘Cheap, Tawdry And Exploitative’ was how contributor Jon Keen described the move in an article written for thetilehurstend.sbnation.com. The same piece also highlighted how Reading supporters were ‘up in arms’ when Leeds did something similar in 2020.

On Twitter, Pompey fan @WILLYHAHN71 wrote: ‘Away ends in L1 are far less populated than the Championship. Not sure charging £30 to half the league that takes 300 or less away will make them rich.’

Lincoln supporter @andyhelson commented: ‘Let’s hope that Lge 1 fans across the board refuse to pay for this. @ReadingFC disgrace.’

@Goodo1977 said: ‘Never been to Reading (A) and won’t be next season either! Appalling Read! Leyton Orient is my new ground Next Campaign!.’

Port Vale fan @chainsawbowers joined in by saying: @chainsawbowers: ‘Boycott Reading FC’, while Swindon supporter @swindonsixties added: ‘Disgraceful. The deserve to get relegated again.’

Yet it wasn’t just non-Reading supporters who were having a go. @Kingsley_Royal wrote: ‘We are literally the worst club in Britain.’

@26Kenley said: ‘Not getting relegated would have improved the home atmosphere.’ Meanwhile, @ohara_adam wrote: ‘Or you could just have a better team, which would improve the atmosphere?’

Pompey last travelled to the formerly-known Madejski Stadium during their 2011-12 season in the Championship. They lost that day 1-0, with former Blues striker Noel Hunt scoring the only goal of the game.