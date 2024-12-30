Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder Goncalo Franco exited Swansea’s 2-1 win against Luton on Sunday in tears.

But Swans boss Luke Williams insisted it wasn’t because of the pain suffered by the Portuguese after an accidental coming together with the Hatters’ Mark McGuinness that left him with four teeth rearranged.

Instead, it was because the 24-year-old had to withdraw from the action shortly after half-time knowing that there was a risk he could miss further minutes in the Welsh side’s Championship campaign - including their New Year’s Day trip to Pompey.

Franco has featured 21 times for Swansea this season following his summer arrival from from Moreirense and has scored in both of the Swans’ fixtures to date over the festive period.

Speaking after his side’s win against Luton, Williams told Walesonline: ‘He (Goncalo) was in tears because he wanted to play.

‘But he had four teeth in the bottom row that were in a completely different position to where they were when the game kicked off.

‘The guy's a monster. An absolute monster. So he's not crying because his teeth have been rearranged and he's hurt. He's crying because he wants to carry on playing. I know that when he comes off he's worried that it's going to keep him sidelined for longer than he wants to.

‘That's the only reason he's in tears, because he's desperate to stay on. But he's dizzy and he can't close his mouth properly. But that's the character of Goncalo.’

When asked if he believed the midfielder would line up against Pompey. Williams added: ‘I don't know. I need to try and find out where he is exactly because he's obviously been taken to hospital. But I don't know exactly which one and if he's been moved from one to another.

‘But I will try to see him now if I can before I get home and see how he is.’

Swansea’s victory over the Hatters, which was completed following Myles Peart-Harris’ winner, sees them head to Fratton Park ninth in the table with 33 points. That’s 13 points more than the Blues, who dropped back into the relegation zone following their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bristol City.