The Republic of Ireland keeper spent a season-long loan at PO4 from Manchester City, but it now appears his parent club are willing to cash in on their highly thought of stopper.

Last term, Bazunu kept 16 clean sheets in 44 League One outings for Danny Cowley’s side and finished second in The News/SportsMail’s Pompey Player of the Season vote.

The stopper quickly became a fans’ favourite at Fratton Park – now Blues fans are waking up the the prospect of him lining up in Saints colours next season.

To be fair to many Pompey supporters, there much gallows humour in their responses posted on Twitter.

For others, though, they claim they won’t be able to forgive the Dubliner if he makes the move to that lot up the road!

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

Pompey fans have had their say on Gavin Bazunu's rumoured move to Southampton.

@AshGower1990: After watching Bazunu a lot last season, I’m genuinely gutted he’s not going to get a chance at a big club next season. Great player.

@AndrewPopham: Good luck to him, it’ll fast track him into the Premier league.

I won’t bear any grudges if it does happen, fair play to him.

@tpollarddd: Hero to Zero.

@BarsdellPreston: He's also still on a contract with City.

All the bad feelings coming from people just think he's not going to be playing in Div One is he.

Just wants to better his skills in the Prem. Good luck to him.

@Thorner44556685: If he goes, he’s wiped out 21/22 season playing for us. He never existed.

@Joey1989118: Worth a lot more. Deserves better then them!

@henryWsearle: Can’t understand why City would sell for £10m now and not just loan him out again. Not like they need the money.

@ryanlewis79: Would shock me more if this didn’t happen than if it did.

He deserves a premier league loan move for sure, and on paper it’s a cracking move for him.

However, if he does go to them, I will never forgive him. Don’t do it Baz!

@fentonpompey: At least he will get plenty of shots to save.

@Ben_Kumma: He owes no loyalty to the club to be honest. I’m surprised City would let him go though. £10m looks a bargain.

@Sammstone10: The worst part is we all know he’s going to be absolute quality for them.

@MikeTattooed: Bazunu going to scum after playing for Pompey?

Meh, he is a city player anyway, he was never ours.

Enjoy your relegation battle and dead atmosphere Gav.

@MrKevinPrior2: What a cheek.