Why the vast majority of Portsmouth fans will be left disappointed after under-23s squad update
Greg Miller has revealed creating an under-23s side at Pompey is not on the ‘immediate radar’.
The Blues’ new academy manager believes the timing is not yet right for the introduction of such set-up.
Former chief executive Mark Catlin had spoken positively about the idea as recently as last year.
However, the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic has meant a development squad has been shelved for the meantime.
Such news will leave plenty of the Fratton faithful disappointing – especially if the results of our big Pompey survey are anything to go by.
One of the questions we asked was: ‘Would you like to see Pompey set up a development squad as a pathway into the first team?’
An overwhelming 95.3 per cent of supporters replied they want to see a conduit between the under-18s and Danny Cowley’s side created.
Breaking that figure down, more than half – 51.5 per cent to be exact – answered ‘Strongly agree’.
In addition, 43.8 per cent said that they agreed.
In contrast, only 4.2 per cent of respondents replied ‘Disagree’ with just 0.5 per cent answering ‘Strongly disagree’.
With no under-23s side, Pompey will continue to send their younger players out on loan to non-league to encourage their progress.
Haji Mnoga, 19, could depart on a temporary basis in the 2021-22 season, having played only nine times in all competitions last term.
Liam Vincent, who arrived from Bromley for an undisclosed fee last week, could also head out on loan.
The 18-year-old featured seven times as the Ravens’ National League promotion push fell short at the hands of Hartlepool in the play-offs on Sunday.