Former chief executive Mark Catlin had spoken positively about the idea as recently as last year.

However, the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic has meant a development squad has been shelved for the meantime.

Such news will leave plenty of the Fratton faithful disappointing – especially if the results of our big Pompey survey are anything to go by.

One of the questions we asked was: ‘Would you like to see Pompey set up a development squad as a pathway into the first team?’

An overwhelming 95.3 per cent of supporters replied they want to see a conduit between the under-18s and Danny Cowley’s side created.

Breaking that figure down, more than half – 51.5 per cent to be exact – answered ‘Strongly agree’.

Pompey do not have imminent plans to create a development squad. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

In addition, 43.8 per cent said that they agreed.

In contrast, only 4.2 per cent of respondents replied ‘Disagree’ with just 0.5 per cent answering ‘Strongly disagree’.

With no under-23s side, Pompey will continue to send their younger players out on loan to non-league to encourage their progress.

Haji Mnoga, 19, could depart on a temporary basis in the 2021-22 season, having played only nine times in all competitions last term.

Liam Vincent, who arrived from Bromley for an undisclosed fee last week, could also head out on loan.