Wigan Athletic v Pompey injury news as four ruled out and one doubt

Pompey still have a few players missing. (Pic: Jason Brown)

Pompey hope to keep hold of top spot in League One when they travel to the DW Stadium to face struggling Wigan Athletic.

John Mousinho’s side are at the top of the table, and face the Latics, who currently occupy the last of the four relegation spots. Shaun Maloney’s men were dealt a four-point deduction by the EFL before a ball was kicked but following a change of ownership, things are slightly brighter in Lancashire.

It was a contrast in fortunes last time out for both sides with Pompey winning 2-1 against Lincoln City at home last weekend. Regan Poole scored the all-important goal to defeat his former employers, and now he and his teammates will want to maintain that good form.

Wigan meanwhile suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Bristol Rovers, and that has extended their poor away form which has seen them lose two of their four away clashes so far this season. Wigan’s home form is respectable with wins over Northampton Town and Cambridge United, but they did suffer a defeat to Barnsley.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Wigan Athletic versus Pompey:

Pompey team news

Tom Lowery is making positive steps towards a return. He suffered a knee injury against Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the season and required surgery. A three-month period of absence was placed on him, and for the first time since his injury, this week he was back outside and on the training pitches.

Kusini Yengi has made positive strides towards his comeback , having been sidelined since mid-August. He injured his ankle ligaments in a training ground collision with Christian Saydee. He like Lowery has resumed pitch work, and the time frame on his return is between 10 days and two weeks.

The aforementioned Saydee is now back available after missing the last three games. The 21-year-old had been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Zak Swanson is back in contention to play. He was afforded a period of absence, after his manager Mousinho disclosed the passing of his mother .

As four players make their own respective steps in on a return, Pompey were hit with the news that Anthony Scully is likely to have played his last game of 2023. He suffered a knee injury towards the end of August, and a meniscus tear has forced him to undergo surgery.

Out: Anthony Scully, Kuisingi Yengi and Tom Lowery.

Wigan Athletic team news

Shaun Maloney gave first-team players Jonny Smith and Steven Sessegnon minutes for the under-21’s earlier in the week.

Smith has yet to complete a full 90 minutes after joining from Burton Albion. He has by all accounts made a good impression in training though and is pushing to be involved.

Former Fulham youngster Sessgnon however, will miss out. Saturday’s clash has been described as ‘too soon for him’ and that could force Maloney to utilise the young players in his squad.

Ex-Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw is a doubt however having not yet made his league debut. He had an injury in pre-season, and made his first appearance of the campaign in an EFL Trophy match 10 days ago.

The 22-year-old got two assists in a 7-1 win against Leicester City but wasn’t amongst the substitutes in the defeat to Bristol Rovers.