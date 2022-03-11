That’s the belief of The News’ Jordan Cross who, on the latest edition of Pompey Talk, claimed the centre-back’s tenure at Fratton Park is far from decided.

The defender is one 12 senior players whose contract expires at the end of the season.

There’s no doubt the majority of fans would love to see the former Norwich youngster extend his three-year stay beyond the campaign, with the 28-year-old a contender for player of the year.

But with Danny Cowley recently detailing the complexities of doing so, Cross believes it’s not clearcut he’ll stay

He said: ‘The contract situation is an interesting one for me because will he be here next season? I really don’t know.

‘I know there was a lot made of him putting his house on the market on Twitter!

‘I just don’t think it's defined if he’ll be here next season, because of a few indications I get.

Sean Raggett's contract expires in the summer. Picture: Jason Brown

‘I hope he is. Just watch the space on this one because there could be some twists and turns in that narrative.

‘Whether he’s a natural fit for Danny Cowley’s game idea, the longer term and the division above we’ll see, but he clearly is in League One.

‘Danny Cowley told us he was intrigued to see how Raggett would get on at League One level (after working with him at Lincoln). He’s adapted and proved his doubters wrong on that.

‘Whether he is for the level above remains to be seen. He’d have to answer the critics on that one, as he has done already.’

Despite the uncertainty regarding his long-term Pompey future, there’s no doubting the centre-back has been one of Cowley’s top performers this term.

The ex-Lincoln man has missed only one league game so far, due to suspension, and has become a rock at the heart of defence.

Alongside his defensive capabilities, Raggett’s also been a threat in attack – and is currently the league’s top scoring centre-back with five goals.

Cross believes he’s well on his way to being crowned the Blues’ player of the season.

He added: ‘Raggett would have to do a lot wrong to not get my vote for player of the season. Within his consistency there’s been excellent performances.

‘At certain times, you’ve got to remember, there were questions of “where would we be had it not been for Sean Raggett?” when the defence was creaking and we were struggling.

‘For him to have that status (is fantastic) after being someone who has received flak from supporters during his time at Pompey and almost being ridiculed for his rugged style of play.

‘When the ball gets played behind him he doesn’t look the most comfortable turning and maybe when people run at him, but he will head it, kick it and put his body on the line like a warrior.

‘He’s imperfect and fallible like us all, but he’s been so important to Pompey by playing to his strengths. He’s an honest guy and has been superb.’

