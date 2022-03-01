That’s because the 28-year-old centre-back’s 2017 FA Cup heroics for former club Lincoln have been recognised in the form of a postage stamp.

Yes, you read that correctly – the no-nonsense Blues defender could soon be appearing on letters through your door from March 8!

The Royal Mail has this week revealed it’s latest collection which marks the150th anniversary of the first FA Cup.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEE ALSO: Hilarious Pompey fans concerned about damage to Fratton Park after Sean Raggett lands on concrete base of ongoing ground work

And included is Raggett’s celebration after his 89th-minute header for the Imps against Premier League Burnley.

That saw Danny Cowley’s then side become the first non-league team in 103 years to reach the famous competition’s quarter-final stage.

It also sparked jubilant scenes among Lincoln's 3,210 travelling support as they celebrated their club reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their 133-year history.

Sean Raggett heads home Lincoln's winner against Burnley in 2017. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The exact image used was taken by club photographer Chris Vaughan, who confessed to ‘a surreal morning’ discovering his image of Raggett & Co celebrating was being used in the Royal Mail’s FA Cup presentation pack.

The Blues defender responded, via Twitter, by saying: ‘Crazy mate’ alongside an exploding head emoji as he too took shock of the significance of the gesture.