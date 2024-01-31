Former Portsmouth winger agrees permanent move to League One promotion rival after transfer from Blackpool is 'agreed'
Winger featured 50 times for Pompey while on loan from the Seasiders last season
Former Pompey winger Owen Dale looks set to bolster the ambitions of one of the Blues’ promotion rivals.
Reports are emerging that the Blackpool winger has agreed a deal to join Oxford United on a permanent deal. That’s after the winger was spotted in the Kassam Stadium crowd for the U’s’ 2-2 draw against Pompey on Tuesday night.
Dale was also reportedly spotted in the tunnel area post-match - all while the Seasiders were booking their place in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy thanks to their penalty shoot-out win against Bolton at Bloomfield Road.
The ex-Crewe man, who spent the whole of the 2022-23 season on loan at Fratton Park, clearly played no part in that Seasiders’ victory over Wanderers. Nor was he involved in Blackpool’s match-day squad for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Charlton in the league. In fact, the player has found himself increasingly on the periphery of Neil Critchley’s plans in recent weeks, with his last League One start coming on New Year’s Day, when the Tangerines were held to a goalless draw against Lincoln.
Dale has featured 32 times in all competitions for the Seasiders this season - with the majority of those outings seeing him deployed at wing-back. He’s scored twice and registered two assists in that time. But with Critchley well-stocked at both wing-back and in attacking areas, it looks like Dale might have played his last game for Blackpool.
Initially signed on loan from Crewe in September 2021, Dale has featured 47 times for the Seasiders, scoring six goals and recording four assists. He spent the whole of last season on loan at Pompey, where he played 50 games for the current League One leaders. But despite being a regular for the Blues under Danny Cowley and then John Mousinho, the 25-year-old managed just two goals and six assists during his time on the south coast.
Sixth-placed Oxford, who are 10 points behind the Blues in the current standings, are reportedly keen to sign a right-winger and striker before Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Dale has now entered the final six months of his current Blackpool deal.