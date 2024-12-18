John Mousinho has called on Pompey to find a way to stay in games as he searches for the reasons for their Championship capitulations.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss is refusing to use the superior depth available to his second-tier rivals as an excuse for his side falling apart in games this term.

Pompey are out to bury their 4-0 humbling at Derby County last Friday, as Frank Lampard’s Coventry City arrive at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a ridiculously tough start in which performances were generally decent, if not results, and recent encouraging form it makes the displays tougher to fathom.

He said: ‘Without being disrespectful to Derby, they are a side we were neck and neck with last season and ended up being better than over the course of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The disappointment with some of the results is there’s a few we were expected to be beaten in and didn’t, putting in some really good performances like Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Burnley and even Bristol City to an extent.

‘If anyone was at those games they would’ve expected Stoke and Cardiff to surge up the league, but they are still in a spot of bother.

‘So it’s been a bit of a strange one from that point of view, but the Championship can do that and throw up those results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think we just have to be better at staying in games when we’re losing and not capitulating as we’ve done at times.

‘We have to make sure if we lose games it’s because we are in it for 60 minutes, go a goal down for whatever reason and don’t give ourselves a huge amount to do.’

One mitigating factor in the search for Pompey’s fluctuating performance levels has been the resources other Championship rivals can call upon, in relation to Mousinho’s squad.

That could be seen as the likes of Swansea, Norwich and Bristol City of late called on some multi-million pound artillery from the bench, while the Blues had promising but untried alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho isn’t willing to except that scenario as an excuse when his squad have broadly shown they can be competitive in the Championship.

He added: ‘We sometimes joke about and laugh about some of the benches and some of the players available to some of these clubs.

‘At the same time, one of my messages to the players is: you’ve been on the pitch with these guys and the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley and these players who have gone or are going to go for multi-million pounds.

‘Bristol City, Norwich and the rest with these players - we’ve competed with them at home and we’ve competed with them away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s the point I guess - we have competed when we’ve been at it and at full capacity.

‘The message to the boys is, yes it’s a tough league and some of the sides we come against have big squads with experience and strength in depth.

‘That’s fine and will happen, but when we’ve been at it we’ve competed - and we have to do that more often than not.

‘We have to make sure we don’t drop off at those times when we’ve let ourselves down. If we were getting beat badly every week you’d hold your hands up and say we can’t compete to the level.

‘I just don’t think that’s the case - I think we’re more than capable but have to be at it every second and every minute of the game.’