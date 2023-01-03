After recovering consciousness, his first words centred on delight at the Blues’ 3-2 success over Lincoln which occurred before being struck down on that April day.

Son Charlie detailed events on Twitter, with a surprise name among the many well wishers – Danny Cowley.

Pompey’s then head coach sent a private DM having spotted the message on social media, a compassionate gesture which touched the Crowborough-based family.

It is but one example of the former Huddersfield manager’s admirable desire to connect with the Fratton faithful, a relationship which will long be respected by the supporters he leaves behind.

Cowley’s 21-and-a-half months as head coach effectively ended on a toxic New Year’s Day at Fratton Park, with chants for his dismissal ensuring there was no way back.

As ever, his parents were present, and, on this occasion, they were accompanied by his wife and two young children in the directors’ box, witnessing an uncomfortable finale.

Danny Cowley truly engaged with Pompey's fans during his time as head coach. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Danny Cowley was different. It was his engaging communication skills, his ease at socialising with supporters, his willingness to immerse himself within the community – never with gritted teeth or forced duty.

Then there was that charming inability to apply a poker face, the hurt and disappointment painfully so often visible on The News’ videos following agonising results and, particularly in the case of Joe Morrell in August 2021, eventful transfer sagas.

Those connected with the Academy talk of a manager who showed warmth and interest in youngsters’ progress at all levels, contrasting predecessor Kenny Jackett who barely popped his head around the corner.

Cowley was determined to absorb all aspects of Portsmouth Football Club, both on and off the pitch, a workaholic who thrived in the responsibility and embraced the challenge.

Danny Cowley managed Pompey for 97 matches before his dismissal on Monday evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Indeed, his work-rate was exhausting, arguably more than any other Pompey manager I have encountered during more than 22 years at The News. Such was his tireless drive, there could never be down time.

None more so was this apparent than last summer’s week-long training camp in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain, when Cowley, a non-drinker, would spend evenings attached to his phone or pouring over a lap-top with staff.

In contrast, with Bradford present at the same hotel for the majority of the duration, Mark Hughes and his sizeable staff numbers spent every night sharing beers, anecdotes and laughter gathered round tables pushed together.

Certainly Cowley could never be faulted for his effort, passionately embracing modern technology to ensure preparation was thorough and detailed, using software he helped design.

Danny Cowley greets Pompey fans at Cheltenham in April 2022 ahead of a 1-0 defeat. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

An ever-vague Avram Grant was oblivious about which of his players were injured, Jackett would summon Bobby Bacic to relay the state of play from the treatment room – Cowley went into great depth about each diagnosis, often using medical jargon.

There were, of course, smoke and mirrors applied to his injury updates, specifically involving timeframes for returns, yet another example of his deep thinking.

The ex-Lincoln man instructed his staff to monitor opposition pre-match press conferences for help and guidance – and was aware others would return the favour. Small percentages.

Ultimately, though, Cowley’s playing results were his downfall and, sadly, it was time for a change at the Pompey helm.

For a while, a worsening set of League One results and displays were masked by cup runs and an impressive unbeaten home record, yet eventually it imploded against MK Dons.

That was the true turning point rather than the 3-1 defeat to Charlton, and the moment when he lost the backing of the majority of the Fratton faithful, from which there would be no return.

With one win from their last 14 matches and six points from nine games, coupled with some dismal performances, there was no longer any compelling argument to retain the head coach.

Cowley entered a fourth transfer window with his side seemingly no nearer to sustaining a consistent challenge for the play-offs, let alone the automatic promotion spots.

Despite injuries finally beginning to dry up, the team’s early-season spark refused to reignite, ominously accompanied by frequent change of systems and line-ups, always a constant in any manager’s end of days.

Players, of course, must also share responsibility for the demise of their head coach and campaign, having led League One at the start of September and now finding themselves 12th – 25 points behind table-topping Plymouth.

Yet Cowley will acknowledge that, ultimately, he fell short. Few modern-day managers are granted the patience afforded by the Eisners, while his playing budget was bigger than predecessors Paul Cook and Kenny Jackett, albeit minus the proceeds from player sales which the latter benefited from.

On Monday evening, there was an inevitable parting of the ways, along with his brother and assistant Nicky, with chairman Michael Eisner acknowledging ‘a time for immediacy’ after 97 games in charge.