League leaders Portsmouth produced yet another devastating attacking display as they completed a 4-1 rout over hapless Reading. Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack and new signing Callum Lang were all on the scoresheet at Fratton Park, with top scorer Colby Bishop ultimately topping off the victory with his 16th strike of the season.

Elsewhere in the division, Derby and Barnsley continued their hunt for promotion with narrow victories, while crucially the likes of Bolton, Peterborough and Oxford all dropped points.

This weekend's round of fixtures leaves Portsmouth firmly on course to secure automatic promotion and they are now nine points clear of third place Bolton, albeit having played three games extra. Ahead of the next round of League One fixtures we take a look at all of the main headlines from the division.

Former Wigan and Blackpool stars secure move to Non-League side

English non-league side Doncaster City have sent shock waves round the footballing world with the signings of former Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood defender Charlie Mulgrew, along with former Blackpool and Cambridge United midfielder Wes Hoolahan.

The signings were confirmed on the club’s social media platforms this weekend, with ex-Leeds United star Ross McCormack also making the move to South Yorkshire. The trio were all included in the starting line-up for the 11th tier club as they secured a 3-1 home victory over Dearne District in the Abacus Lighting Central Midlands Alliance League.

‘It feels like the world is against us’ - Bolton boss slams officials as Trotters drop points against Charlton

League One promotion contenders Bolton were all involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Nathan Jones’ Charlton as they battled back from behind on two occasions. Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson grabbed the vital equaliser with just 20 minutes to go, after earlier strikes from Victor Adeboyejo and Paris Maghoma.

One of the game’s biggest talking points occurred in the 61st minute when a Daniel Kanu strike put the Addicks in front. Bolton protested that referee Ross Joyce should have stopped the game for a potential head injury to Josh Darces-Cogley in the build up to the goal.

Speaking about the incident, Trotters boss Ian Evatt told Bolton News: “I’ll try not get myself into trouble. I think first half it was bitty. There were parts that were good, parts that weren’t. Second half was better, much more like us. When you score three goals at home you should win the game and we conceded two really poor ones.

“The third one was crazy. I don’t understand it, even though I spoke to the officials. It feels like the world is against us at the moment, to be honest - decisions, suspensions, injuries. We have lost four key members of our team: the captain, our goalkeeper, our lading goalscorer and George Thomason, who has done really well this season.”