Chris Wilder believes his Sheffield United side will be better for their bearpit Fratton Park experience.

And the Blades boss admitted Pompey caused his fancied contender serious issues, with their full-throttle approach in the 0-0 draw.

Wilder was full of praise for the occasion and his side’s opponents, after another high-octane afternoon at PO4.

John Mousinho’s men caused the visitors issues with concerted first-half pressure, as they went in search of their maiden Championship win again the relegated Premier League side.

Sheffield United turned up the heat themselves after the break, with the home crowd upping the volume as their side were forced back - before Jacob Farrell had a great late chance to win it.

Despite Wilder’s side being touted for success this term, their boss pointed to the relative inexperience in his ranks and the fact many wouldn’t have operated in such a partisan environment before.

He told the Sheffield Star: ‘We’ve got young players in the team and it’s a massive learning curve.

‘They wouldn’t have come across this ferocious atmosphere that was created by the opposition, who gave everything to the manager and to the football club.

‘There’s no hiding place here, their boys stepped on it and caused us problems.

‘We caused them problems too and we’re just a bit disappointed that we didn’t find that little bit of quality, because we got in some fabulous positions. It was always going to be on top.

‘There’s stuff we can work on and get better with, but if you don’t win you don’t get beat. We kept a clean sheet, got a point on the road and we’ll learn from it.’

In a campaign which has seen some world-class saves from Will Norris at Fratton Park, the Pompey keeper was rivalled by a stop out of the top drawer from Michael Cooper before the interval.

Cooper somehow kept out a free-kick from skipper Marlon Pack which was arcing into the top corner, with a full-length fling to his left.

Wilder added: ‘I found out today that my goalkeeper can make some saves, as he hadn’t had to make a save yet!

‘I’m being tongue in cheek, we knew he could make saves, but now he has proved it to everybody, including our coaching staff and supporters.

‘He’s played a part today. We brought him in to make saves and when he is, he is playing his part.

‘Everyone has to defend, it isn’t just the keeper and back four that have to stick their bodies on the line. We defend from the front.

‘We want to win games and take risks, we feel we are an attacking team, so to get those four sheets gives us a great base to move on.’