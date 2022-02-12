'Wow!!! Why?... What in the world' - Portsmouth fans react to Danny Cowley's starting XI for Doncaster game

The Blues boss has made three changes to the side that beat Burton 2-1 in midweek.

Out go Connor Ogilvie, Denver Hume and Mahlon Romeo – and in come Clark Robertson, Marcus Harness and Reeco Hackett.

At first look it appears that Harness and Hackett will play as wing-backs for the visit of Doncaster Rovers.

However, many supporters aren’t sure – leaving many confused, exciting or fearing the worst all at the same time as kick-off approaches.

Here’s a selection of views shared on social media….

@DanKnight10: Very ballsy to go 3-1-6.

@blublud84: Or....its 3412?

@pscanling: This is a great opportunity to get three points.

To risk it with a big change is questionable.

If we win, especially if we win big, he can take the credit. If we lose, the knives will be out. Gotta win!

@danieledmunds4: Are Harness and Hackett the wing backs?

@GavinJones_14: Wow!!! Why? Ogilvie unbelievable all season Romeo I slightly understand as he’s only just come back from injury Hume? He’s looked decent since coming in something doesn’t add up

@Hilly69er: If he wants an attacking side (understandable) why put players that aren't wing-back in the side essentially nullifying their attacking abilities? Surely a different formation should be used?

@pfcmccloud: what in the world.

@GeorgeSlatcher: No idea what formation this is. I’m guessing he’s telling them to basically go score more than Doncaster.

@Dylanmc2007: My faith in Danny is going down by the second.