Joe Morrell has sparked transfer intrigue among Lincoln City supporters following a curious post on social media.

The midfielder, who is currently without a club as he recovers from a knee injury and following his Pompey release last summer, has randomly posted a picture of himself playing for the Imps on Instagram.

It dates back to the 2019-20 campaign, when the Wales international spent a season on loan at Sincil Bank from Bristol City.

No context accompanies the post, leaving fans wondering if it is a hint that he’s set to return to the League One outfit upon his return to full fitness.

After spotting the upload on Tuesday, @brumantcornell asked the obvious question: ‘Could we see the return of Joe Morrell for us @LincolnCity_FC Once again?’. @RileyClay20 wrote: ‘I would bring him (in) gives us experience in a key area.’ Meanwhile, @ImpsFocus remarked: ‘Joe Morrell reposting Lincoln on Instagram. The Welshman is still a free agent (accompanied with the watching eyes emoji).

Morrell’s near year-long battle with injury

The free agent, who made 105 appearances for Pompey following his move from Luton in 2021, has been out injured since a piece of cartilage broke off his left knee during the Blues’ draw at Oxford United in January 2023.

It’s an injury that has required the midfielder to undergo two operations. It also contributed to the 28-year-old not being offered fresh contract terms at Fratton Park upon the expiry of his Blues deal last summer.

The Welshman remains at Pompey, though, as the club’s medical department overseas his rehab.

Speaking to The News last week, Blues boss John Mousinho said Morrell was closing in on a welcome return from the near year-long setback. He said: ‘Joe is still getting his rehab here, he is still progressing, but unfortunately is not back in training yet.

‘We will welcome him back as soon as he is and try to get him up to scratch, try to get him fit. We owe that as a duty of care, he’s a player that got injured under our watch, injured playing for us against Oxford.

‘Unfortunately for him it has been an absolute nightmare of what is going to be 12 months pretty soon.

‘It’s one of those injuries where he’s had surgery on it, then had to have injury again after a slip in the summer. He just has been incredibly unlucky.

‘We’re desperate to try to get Joe back, just to try to get him fit and to hopefully get his career back on track. I don’t think it will be any time soon, maybe towards the back end of this month. Joe is working hard out on the pitch and is trying to get back.’

A man still in demand

Morrell’s injury hasn’t stopped him being linked with new employers, with clubs keen to make the most of his experience. Wrexham and Birmingham are just some of the sides who have been credited with an interest.

But speaking on the BBC’s Feast of Football podcast in October, the League One title-winner said he would carefully weigh up the options available to him.

He said: ‘There are clubs who have called up and said “we need him for the weekend” and my agent has said “he is still a way from that”. I need a block of training and maybe a few reserve games.

‘I have spoken to clubs here, some abroad. There are some clubs I have spoken to who start pre-season in January, a few clubs in Asia or the MLS potentially, which from a physical perspective would be good.

‘I still feel like I have got unfinished business here [in English football], but if something like that came up and was really interesting, I would definitely be open to it.’

Lincoln links

Morrell played 32 times for Lincoln during the Covid-hit 2019-20 season as the Imps finished 16th in League One. His form there saw the midfielder named as the club’s player of the year at the end of the season - and prompted Luton to bring him to Kenilworth Road on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020.

Lincoln remain in the third tier of English football after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season following their final-day defeat at the hands of champions Pompey.

At present, they’re currently 12th in the standings under head coach Michael Skubala.