As a result of their second tier status, Pompey enter at the third round stage like Premier League clubs, whilst Wycombe have already had to go through two rounds. The Chairboys overcame York City in the first round, and then navigated their way past Wealdstone at the end of November.
Pompey and Wycombe met last season, and John Mousinho's side did the double over them. A 2-1 win came at Fratton Park in October 2023, and then last March, they won 3-1.
The two teams have mainly met with one another in the league, both in League One and League Two. They did play each other in the FA Cup back in November 2016, with Wycombe running out 2-1 winners.
Last time out, Pompey suffered a narrow defeat to Sunderland. Wycombe were in action in midweek, losing to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night. Here’s the latest injury and team news.
1. Pompey defender Jacob Farrell
Limited to just one appearance after suffering a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in September. He had been set for a return, but suffered a setback. | Getty Images
2. Jacob Farrell - out (continued)
John Mousinho: "Jacob, unfortunately, has had a bit of a setback and he’s opened up the same MCL again so we are looking at options in terms of what we are doing to make sure by the time he does come back from this one it doesn’t happen again - so we are just exploring a couple of options on that." | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Jasper Pattenden - out
Expected to be 'out for a while' after suffering a serious hamstring injury for the second time this season. | Getty Images
4. Jasper Pattenden - out (continued)
Matt Bloomfield said: "Jasper won’t be available for a while which is gutting for him as he has picked up a bad hamstring injury.
“It’s been tough for Jasper as that is now two seasons in a row he has picked up a hamstring injury after doing really well since coming into the side.
“I think it’s something we need to look at as it’s disappointing for him.” | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.