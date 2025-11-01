Pompey produced arguably their worst performance of the season as they suffered a 4-0 defeat at Birmingham on Saturday.

Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on social media after watching their side lose 4-0 at Birmingham City.

The defeat represents the Blues’ third in a row and sees them without a Championship win in five outings after beating Middlesbrough at Fratton Park back on October 4.

But before attention turns to that game, fans have been reacting to what unfolded at St Andrew’s - and it’s fair to say there’s quite a bit of anger after what was arguably the Blues’ worst performance of the season.

Here’s what fans have been saying following the final whistle.

@PompeyG90: We’re in trouble. No goal threat, not enough game changers. God knows what our tactics are these days. Lost our identity. Look so weak and woeful.

@Bunkybowers: Another one where the coach needs to hold up his hand for culpability. The selection helped create an unstable opening and the die was cast in the first 10 minutes.

@officialfournil: Pompey haven’t won an away game in the Championship for 83 days. Nearly 3 months ago. I said last week we are slowly sleepwalking into trouble. Nothing I’ve seen today has done anything except re-affirm that feeling. Least favourite scoreline as well. Could’ve been 6 or 7.

@mcooperargus: If Brum hadn’t backed off in periods that could have been 6 or 7.

@jackfurlongg: Hopefully this is a wake up call, stop with this trying to play out from the back nonsense, we haven’t got the quality for it. Back to high intensity, winning 2nd balls and being an absolute nightmare to play at Fratton Park pls.

@rjm6708: Mousinho and his pathetic starting 11 can own that one. No shape, players out of position and literally no idea.

@IndianaDerman: Pompey extremely poor. Seems we are now in major trouble and no sign of a goal or a win on the horizon. After a solid start to the season what’s happened? Best players out of form or injured, new signings look poor. Lots playing out of position, lack of fight.

@_JLWilson: Embarrassing showing by #Pompey from start to finish. No positives. Have to win Wednesday.

@stevieh82: This has been a very tough watch. Players look shot of any confidence. Where's our attacking threat gone this season.

@jmcclaf: Can't defend, can't shoot (let alone score), tactically inept in pretty much every game - we are miles behind being competitive in this league and can't see it improving.

@dazza_nics: Been sleep walking into a result like that. Let’s hope it’s a massive wake up call, like they have been in the past! Need 2 decent results before the international break!

@Martynpeare23: Terrible today, no fight, no movement to play forward, only the keeper can say he tried.