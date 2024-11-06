Disappointed Pompey fans have taken to social media to express their frustrations following another Blues defeat.

And with last night’s 1-0 loss at fellow Championship strugglers Plymouth reinforcing the Fratton Park outfit’s unwanted position at the bottom of the table, it’s understandable that tempers are beginning to fray.

A considered lack of proper investment in the playing squad in the summer, the team not being good enough, no cutting edge up front, and the seismic break up of last season’s League One title-winning team are just some of the sore points Blues fans have been raising since the team’s Championship shortfallings began to become exposed many games ago.

So it’s understanble that these issues have once again been raised following a seventh defeat in 14 league games.

Here’s a selection of views Pompey fans raised on X, formerly Twitter, following last night’s Home Park loss, with many fearing an automatic return to League One football looks increasingly likely.

@alex_crook: How many years did it take to get out of League One? Going back there without ever giving the manager a chance of staying up. When I was a kid #Pompey had some terrible teams but always held their head above water in the second tier. Surprised the fans are so accepting tbh.

@HazzaTWood96: For me Mousinho, Hughes and Tornante have to collectively take the blame for Pompey's failings so far this. This isn't Mousinho, Hughes and Tornante Out by any stretch of the imagination but still all of them should be doing better for @Pompey all round. To add on, I really appreciate what Mousinho, Hughes and Tornante have done for Pompey but still all of them should be doing better by being better tactically, recruiting better and investing more on the pitch, but these are just my thoughts.

@Luke313131: A reminder that we replaced our talismanic striker with a lad from the Danish pub league. There isn't one player, other than Lang, who knows how to find the onion bag & this season’s shortcomings lie solely at the feet of the owners who do absolutely everything on the cheap.

@EllisMartin: Don’t even know what to say anymore. We are gone. #Pompey.

@BlueArmyAlex: Very very hard to take, with Bishop and Shaughnessy Pompey win that comfortably. Yengi, O’Mahony, Saydee and Sorensen are not good enough. Poole made the mistake but McIntyre was worse yet again. 12 years away and heading straight back down.

@Tom_Overton: That game sums up where we are - players trying hard, plenty of endeavour etc. For once, the quality into the final third wasn’t the issue. Having a striker to finish the chances was. Could be 8 pts adrift come Saturday. Sleep walking our way back to L1.

@Anton_Jonasson: Bring back Sean Raggett.

@tashagullick: Tough one to take and think it’s fair to say the squad hasn’t had enough investment. But somehow I still have some hope we’ll stay up - it’s not over till it’s over.

@JoeWilliamsPFC: Genuinely more upset tonight than I was at Stoke. We should've had won, but we just weren't good enough, against the worst team we've played yet.

@PompeyFlag: We were the better team and STILL lost against a poor PlymouTh side. What chance is there for #Pompey if this continues? Worrying to hear Mous say he isn't too worried about us not converting chances too. Does he really believe that?

@fredMaddenpfc3: You get what you pay for unfortunately.

@ieeskea: I don’t understand it at all how we go from the performances at Leeds, boro etc then it all falls apart again. Although I understand we have a couple injuries. A lot of us spend stupid money to go home and away and just go home miserable 90% of the time. Change needed.

@JSweetman92: Wouldn't want to be on the end of some of those questions at the PST meeting tomorrow night if I was Hughes and co.